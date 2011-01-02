AMD Processor sockets

I've learned to defer to the CPU support lists. I see a lot of options at http://www.cpu-upgrade.com/mb-ASUS/M2NPV-VM.html
Bob
I have an ASUS motherboard, M2N-VM DVI. The processor went bad, an Athlon 64 X2 4600+. I also have an ASUS M4A785-M, and a MSI 785GTM-E45. My point and question is this.....what is the difference between an AM3 socket MB and an AM2/AM2+ MB and a MB that will use all 3? Because I need to replace the processor on my ASUS M2N-VM DVI which is a socket AM2/AM2+.My other 2 motherboards will use all 3 socket type processors. I just want to get the best processor the board will use. Any help is greatly appreciated.