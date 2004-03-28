AMD or Intel

Frankly, I would not over-invest in 32-bit today. Delay if you can for 64-bit or make your choice and do so with the knowledge you had to do what you did.
I don't think either make CPU has the issue you noted, but the 32-bit AMD's are rather picky on cooling and power. It stresses new system builders since they may pick out a just big enough power supply.
http://www.tomshardware.com has benchmarks to compare, but all in all, I'd catch the next wave.
Bob
Hi Everyone
I am planning for a new system which would be used for 3D animation,video editing and audio editing and for some gaming.So should I go for a AMD system or Intel system? The choices I have are AMD AthlonXP 3200+ or Intel P4 3.2Ghz.If I go for AMD it will save me some money which I can spend on a high Performance AGP Card like "Herculis 3D Prophet ATI Radeon 9800XT 256MB".But some are of the opinion that when it comes to video and audio editing AMD sucks.Is this correct?
I know that in case of AMD you have to take the cooling arrangements seriously(not that you neglect the Intel CPU),like extra fans, better heat sink arrangement.So what do you guys suggest.