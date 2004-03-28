PC Hardware forum

General discussion

AMD or Intel

by Russel_Mac / March 28, 2004 4:17 PM PST

Hi Everyone
I am planning for a new system which would be used for 3D animation,video editing and audio editing and for some gaming.So should I go for a AMD system or Intel system? The choices I have are AMD AthlonXP 3200+ or Intel P4 3.2Ghz.If I go for AMD it will save me some money which I can spend on a high Performance AGP Card like "Herculis 3D Prophet ATI Radeon 9800XT 256MB".But some are of the opinion that when it comes to video and audio editing AMD sucks.Is this correct?
I know that in case of AMD you have to take the cooling arrangements seriously(not that you neglect the Intel CPU),like extra fans, better heat sink arrangement.So what do you guys suggest.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: AMD or Intel
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: AMD or Intel
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
9 total posts
Collapse -
Re:AMD or Intel
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 28, 2004 9:37 PM PST
In reply to: AMD or Intel

Frankly, I would not over-invest in 32-bit today. Delay if you can for 64-bit or make your choice and do so with the knowledge you had to do what you did.

I don't think either make CPU has the issue you noted, but the 32-bit AMD's are rather picky on cooling and power. It stresses new system builders since they may pick out a just big enough power supply.

http://www.tomshardware.com has benchmarks to compare, but all in all, I'd catch the next wave.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:Re:AMD or Intel
by Russel_Mac / March 29, 2004 5:35 PM PST
In reply to: Re:AMD or Intel

Hi Bob
Thanks for your suggestions.At this point of time it is logical to go with 64 bit technology.I think I will go with AMD 64 which suports 32bit as well as 64bit.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I was a little unclear.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / March 29, 2004 6:22 PM PST
In reply to: Re:Re:AMD or Intel

That is, a system "which suports 32bit as well as 64bit."

You'll see plenty of debate/tussle and outright fights over this one, but having lived from the 8-bit (Apple/Atari/Commodore) to 16-bit (IBM/Compaq) and onto 32-bit (PC/Mac). Plus seeing the SUN computer market flip from 20/80 to 80/20 in favor of 64-bit in just 9 months the history of these changes point to a rather quick conversion.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
In the 32 bit Processor world the Intel
by Ray Harinec / March 30, 2004 4:38 AM PST
In reply to: AMD or Intel

design features and considerations for temperature throttling/shutdown and installation safety re the HSF [heat spreader that serves also to protect the chip]are far superior to AMD's.

Thankfully, AMD has incorporated these features in their 64 bit CPU's. The 64 bit AMD, while not cheap is also an excellent CPU for 32 bit software

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Intel is over priced
by Tom Aikman / March 30, 2004 12:42 PM PST

I've always used AMD. The cooling debate is crap. I strapped a $10 Coolermaster HSF on my 2400+ and all is well. Granted, the "stock" HSF for the intels are superior (rather large) but that is it as far as advantage goes.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
I agree with you, but
by Russel_Mac / March 30, 2004 5:52 PM PST
In reply to: Intel is over priced

Hi Tom
I totally agree with you that Inel CPUs are overpriced.In my country,the price of a P4 2.4GHz is nearly double the price of an AMD 2400+.Also the motherboards for AMDs are also much cheaper.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Re:I agree with you, but
by jconner / March 31, 2004 2:18 AM PST
In reply to: I agree with you, but

Lets not forget the old addage "You get what you pay for". The cost of my fried AMD and replacement was considerably more than the cost of an Intel.

There are always cheaper alternatives to everything. If you are a builder and are prepared to cope with any limitations or product specific issues, go for the least expensive. There are adequate benchmarks available to ascertain performance. I've found that most applications are I/O intensive rather than CPU intensive. Upgrading to a better/faster disk, CD or graphics card seems to always provide more umph than a faster CPU to me.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A little light reading. . .
by Coryphaeus / March 30, 2004 11:45 AM PST
In reply to: AMD or Intel
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 9 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.