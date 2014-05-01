Windows 7 forum

amd catalyst issue on windows 7 64 bit

by mrj77 / May 1, 2014 11:10 AM PDT

Hello!

I have an amd hd 4650 graphic card, i used it with the catalyst 13.12 till now but keep asked me to update it to an older one 13.9. I installed the 13.9 version, but while i was playing several games was getting black screen and driver crashed and recovered message. I uninstalled the 13.9 also due this and installed back the 13.12 , but the amd engine vision control center not appearing properly.T
There are just 3 options:pinned, presets and power. No menu to change my screen colour setting or videos setting. I did clean install at every reinstalls even deleted manually some obsolete files What can be the issue?

Help!!!1 I even did a windows clean install and still the same after i reinstalled everything!

Regards,
Jules

Is the 4xxx series even supported
by Jimmy Greystone / May 1, 2014 11:19 PM PDT

Is the 4xxx series even supported by newer versions of AMD's drivers? I thought they dumped those off into their "legacy" driver package years ago, given they've gone through the 5xxx, 6xxx, 7xxx, and R7/R9 series, which might have something to do with why you're being asked to install an older version.

Are you just downloading the latest version of the Catalyst drivers blindly or are you going through AMD's website to make sure you're getting the latest supported version for your particular video card?

Yep, Catalyst 13.12 NOT Supported on HD4650
by Grif Thomas Forum moderator / May 2, 2014 9:24 AM PDT

I'm not sure why it functioned before, unless you had NET Framework 4.5 installed previously and your new OS installation does not.. That said, I responded to your other thread in the link below:

http://forums.cnet.com/7726-6122_102-5574170.html

Hope this helps.

Grif

