AMD Athlon 64 ... which should I get?

by braseth / August 18, 2006 10:36 PM PDT

I'm getting a new HP Pavilion and I'm customizing it now. I don't game, but the idea of making DVDs intrigues me. The default processor is the 64 3500 ... for 80 dollars more, i can upgrade to the 3800. Is it worth the price? Am I really going to see a difference in my everyday tasks?

I've always been of the mindset that the power is in the memory, and it's better to get more memory than a slightly better processor but I could be wrong.

Thanks!

5 total posts
More memory or higher speed CPU
by gibson4342 / August 19, 2006 1:49 AM PDT

This depends on how much memory you have now. If you have 128MB, 256MB or 512MB I would spend the money on more memory and to to 1 Gig. You are not going to get that much more speed at those lower amounts of Memory. After 1 Gig I would start to favour the higher processor Speed. With CPU pricing falling as we speek you should get a good price on faster CPU's. If you can hang on for a month or two you should be able to get great deals on CPU's at higher speeds

Regards

Gibson

AMD Athlon 64
by mitch_stein / August 19, 2006 2:34 AM PDT

I have experience with many of the athlon 64's. I havn't noticed a difference worth $80.00 between the two you are comparing. However there is a huge difference if you were to move to the Athlon FX 64 line. Thats worth a couple hundred bucks to upgrade to.

As for memory, more memory is always a good thing to limit. 1 Gig ram is ideal for a desktop runinng XP, 2 Gigs for game playing. However going over 2 gigs can actually slow your system down. As now it has more RAM to refresh every clock cycle. As for the Vista OS it seems to need 2 gigs to run at peak performance and 4 gigs is the limit for performance gain verses loss at clock cycles.

So in conclusion for windows xp and video processing 1 gig is ideal 2 gigs is max recommended. You might be better off looking to your video card for a performance increase if you already have these specs. First get a E PCI card at 16x with 256 ram, make sure it uses either an Nvidia or ATI chipset and is direct x9 compatible.

Mitch
http://www.Garageaction.com

Thanks
by braseth / August 19, 2006 5:02 AM PDT
I'm definitely getting 1 gig of memory. Haven't thought much about the video card but will research that. Thanks!

I was shocked to read that visita is optimal w/ 2 gigs. Not many people have that amount.

move up to an x2
by ramarc / August 19, 2006 5:57 AM PDT

you seem to be customizing an a1530e. consider moving up to an a1550e and get a x2 dual-core cpu. you'll definitely see better performance with multiple apps open.

