Amazon's 1-click patents shot down

It's great that BOL covered the fact that the Amazon 1-click patent was shot down. Molly also says that she's impressed that the USPTO showed some 'initiative' in rejecting these patents in this case.
Well, the USPTO didn't really show any initiative here. In fact, according to ARS Technica, the reason the 26 of the 29 patentable features were rejected was due to a disgruntled Amazon customer, Peter Calveley. He shelled out $2,520 to dig up prior art and then submitted it to the USPTO as evidence why the patents shouldn't be granted. Apparently, the patent office took this evidence into consideration in the motion to reject.
If there's anyone to thank for this patent rejection, it's Peter Calveley.
Here is the article:
http://arstechnica.com/news.ars/post/20071017-amazons-1-click-patent-picked-apart-by-us-patent-office.html
