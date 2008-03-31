Am seeking to sync to laptop - which Verizon phone do I get?

There are a couple of things that will affect your decision... What are you looking to sync? Music, outlook/entourage, or just a basic phone book? Do you plan on syncing to both laptops. How much are you looking to spend?
If you're looking to sync to both laptops, as far as I know any windows mobile cell phone is pretty much out of the question. And that's the only type of flip style smartphone verizon offers.
If it's just music you're looking to sync, any phone with vcast should work just fine. The Vcast music manager should give you the ability to sync just fine. You should also check and make sure that the phone offers a removable media option.
If it's just a phonebook, check out the verizon online backup program. If you have an online account you can back up your phone book for free.
I am not going to use the data service. I just want to link/sync via USB. I have both a PC and a Mac.
Recommendations anyone? Also, it must be a flip versus bar phone.
Thanks.