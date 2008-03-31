Phones forum

General discussion

Am seeking to sync to laptop - which Verizon phone do I get?

by Fasaria / March 31, 2008 1:06 PM PDT

I am not going to use the data service. I just want to link/sync via USB. I have both a PC and a Mac.

Recommendations anyone? Also, it must be a flip versus bar phone.

Thanks.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Am seeking to sync to laptop - which Verizon phone do I get?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Am seeking to sync to laptop - which Verizon phone do I get?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
4 total posts
Collapse -
a little more info please
by slack184 / March 31, 2008 9:04 PM PDT

There are a couple of things that will affect your decision... What are you looking to sync? Music, outlook/entourage, or just a basic phone book? Do you plan on syncing to both laptops. How much are you looking to spend?

If you're looking to sync to both laptops, as far as I know any windows mobile cell phone is pretty much out of the question. And that's the only type of flip style smartphone verizon offers.

If it's just music you're looking to sync, any phone with vcast should work just fine. The Vcast music manager should give you the ability to sync just fine. You should also check and make sure that the phone offers a removable media option.

If it's just a phonebook, check out the verizon online backup program. If you have an online account you can back up your phone book for free.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks...more detail
by Fasaria / April 1, 2008 8:40 AM PDT

We are going to sync the calendar either on my MAC or the Calendar on Outlook on my PC.

Music could be a bonus, but that would be all that might get synced.

Thanks in advance.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
looks like you're leaning towards a smartphone
by slack184 / April 1, 2008 9:10 PM PDT
In reply to: Thanks...more detail

From what I gather, it appears that you'll probably need a smartphone to sync up with your calender. As far as I know, the only flip style smartphone that verizon offers is the Verizon Wireless PN-820 smartphone. It's a windows mobile device which means it should sync to your outlook straight out of the box. Unfortunately, being windows mobile probably won't allow it to sync to your mac unless there's some third party software out there I don't know about.

You might be able to find something else out there in an unlocked version. My suggestion would be to go to your local verizon wireless store and put your hands on some different phones and to ask them some questions.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Phones forum 4 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.