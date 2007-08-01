Am I or am I not having a memory problem?

My assumptions are:

1. A resource eating program.

2. Total address space (= real + virtual memory) = 3Gb. I'm not sure you can add the real and virtual memory, but your suggestion in your other post could very well be right. Anyway, there is a limit, and you seem to run into it.



Please tell the whole story: all three numbers shown in http://www.webopedia.com/TERM/C/commit_charge.html when the system starts to misbehave. And tell the virtual memory settings.



Also see http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Commit_charge stating explicitely that more memory is used than being shown (for open files). That might be important also.



Possible scenario's:

1. You find the resource eating program and stop using it. The system should work perfectly.

2. A daily reboot before the situation gets out of control.

3. Buy a 64 bit CPU and a 64-bit version of XP or Vista and a large hard disk. This will allow the resource eating program to eat memory up to, say, 400 Gb. That might allow for a yearly reboot only, and that might be acceptable to you.



It would be interesting to see if you note any performance difference between using 3 Gb RAM and no virtual memory or 1 Gb RAM and 2 or 3 Gb virtual memory. That's the usual setup for Windows XP home, and I think it would suffice for you also. That would be an nice experiment.



