Am I or am I not having a memory problem?

by Scooter3000 / August 1, 2007 5:56 AM PDT

My system information:
Windows XP Pro SP2
Pentium 4 CPU 3.00GHz
4GB RAM physically installed but system properties says 2.99GB installed

Behavior I am seeing:
Basically, after about 1.5 to 2 days of running from start up, my machine starts to have memory problems. Apps won't open at all or will start behaving strangly. I will sometimes even get a message to the effect "not enough resources to complete that action." Closing apps down seems to alleviate the problem.

Here's what sparks my question. I have 4GB of RAM installed. When it gets to a total commit charge of about 1.5GB, that's when it starts acting flaky. Shouldn't I be able to utilize more than 40% of my installed RAM?

Other information that may be useful: I am always running Outlook (with Franklin Covey PlanPlus v4), ActiveSync 4.5, Windows Desktop Search 3.01, an instance of Internet Explorer 7 with two tabs open and one instance of File Explorer. Then I go in and out of various applications for work. Sometmes I have 2 or 3 of those open at a time. The commit charge creeps up and up and up until it gets to 1.5GB and then I get strange behavior.

Am I having a problem or is this expected behavior?

No. XP limits applications to 2GB ram or 50%
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 1, 2007 6:26 AM PDT

This is documented in the articles at http://support.microsoft.com

You can switch this to 3GB with the /3GB switch in BOOT.INI. Look up that?


Bob

set /3GB switch
by Scooter3000 / August 1, 2007 7:03 AM PDT

I put the /3GB switch in my boot.ini but I am not seeing any difference in the reported amount of RAM in neither system properties nor task manager. Should I see a difference there?

I'll need to wait and see if there is a change in behavior.

There will be no reported difference.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 1, 2007 9:11 AM PDT
In reply to: set /3GB switch

I noted that XP limits application memory use to 2GB without this. It will never change the reported memory. Please read the articles about this feature.

Bob

32 Bit
by Me, Myself and You / August 1, 2007 10:27 AM PDT

32 Bit Windows OSes only support and utilise up to and including 3GBs or sometimes 3.5GBs or RAM.

XP 32 limits applications to 3.0 GB
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 1, 2007 11:31 AM PDT
In reply to: 32 Bit

Even with 3.5GB being reported, XP 32 bit still enforces the application limit to 3.0GB.

A few seem to bemoan this limit.

Bob

well
by Me, Myself and You / August 1, 2007 6:45 PM PDT

Well, I was almost right.

/3GB switch didn't help
by Scooter3000 / August 3, 2007 1:11 AM PDT

I've been running with the /3GB switch in my boot.ini for two days and have seen the same behavior. I've had to re-boot twice due to flaky behavior (as originally described). The threshold commit charge didn't even change. about 1.5GB commit charge => flaky behavior.

Are there any other suggestions short of re-installing Windows XP (which I'm about to resort to doing)?

Not for me to say, but
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / August 3, 2007 1:17 AM PDT

if re-booting appears to resolve this behavior, why not re-boot once a day? You mentioned the computer is on for 1.5 to 2 days at a time. Unless there is a need for it to be running 24/7, a re-boot doesn't take that much time.

And it avoids re-installing Windows.

Mark

Can you tell ...
by Kees Bakker / August 3, 2007 1:21 AM PDT

the exact error message, not just something vaguely describing it.

Kees

error messages
by Scooter3000 / August 3, 2007 1:48 AM PDT
In reply to: Can you tell ...

For most of the issues, I don't get an error message.

I will try to start an application and it looks like it is starting and then it just shuts down.

I start an application and it appears to start but the GUI is blinking and flashing all of the controls and data within it

I will try to browse to a website in IE7 and the browser just goes blank and stays blank

There is one application I have (Toad) that will throw an error message. I'll capture it the next time it happens but the gust is "not enough resources to perform that action"

I also had been peridocially getting a message from my virus scanner (McAfee VirusScan) saying "outlook.exe::GetProcAddress" (always outlook, sometimes different procedure), "detected as: bo:heap", "state: blocked by buffer overflow protection". I don't know if this is related to my memory problems.

Scooter3000
by tomron / August 3, 2007 2:00 AM PDT
In reply to: error messages

Regarding "outlook.exe::GetProcAddress"

Try this LINK

Seems to be an update issue with McAfee.Maybe update or disable McAfee as a test to see if issue remains.

Tom

What apps are running?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 3, 2007 1:38 AM PDT

I ran into some user that was running P2P apps and we traced the memory issue to those. Removing those apps fixed it.

Bob

none installed
by Scooter3000 / August 3, 2007 1:52 AM PDT
In reply to: What apps are running?

As far as I know, I have no P2P apps installed on my machine.

Then email me...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 3, 2007 2:11 AM PDT
In reply to: none installed

Your output from these two tools.

Command prompt and the TASKLIST command.

The log for HIJACKTHIS.

This is not a known XP issue. It can be a firewall or other app issue. Norton is notorious in this area as well as some other Antivirus Suites.

Bob

Let's try just ONE item from your HJT log.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 3, 2007 4:54 AM PDT
http://www.tech-recipes.com/modules.php?name=Forums&file=viewtopic&t=2328 seems to follow my sentiment on this 'feature.' There are plenty of other posts that note it grows and grows in memory use.

Can you do without searchindexer.exe?

I see you have a lot going on in this machine. It could be something else such as Mcafee or that oracle client but unless we kill them one or two at a time and retest we're really not sure. I'm going to take a shot from the hip at this item.

Bob
Oh man. Look at Outlook.exe
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 3, 2007 4:56 AM PDT

What is Outlook doing with 1/4 GB RAM? Mine is running and is at 22MB.

Something's not right with that one.

Bob

Outlook
by Scooter3000 / August 3, 2007 5:05 AM PDT

I wondered why it hogged so much myself.

I do run Franklin Covey PlanPlus which is an add on that provides a nice way to view your email, tasks and calendar all in one view. I did un-install it (not just turn it off) and run for a few days to see if that would help but I had the same behavior but I saw that Outlook used less memory - not a tremendous amount though.

I do keep a few pst files open with emails in them so that they will be indexed by windows desktop search. I did try not having them open for a few days to see if that would help but I had the same behavior.

Could that account for the massive amount of memory used by Outlook?

BTW - I did uninstall and re-install Outlook (and the rest of Office 2003) to see if that would help - nope.

If it would be helpful to uninstall PlanPlus and close the psts and gather some numbers while putting them back into play, I wouldn't mind doing that.

My prime suspect is mcafee.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 3, 2007 5:30 AM PDT
In reply to: Outlook

It's addins have been known to "leak."

Bob
by tomron / August 3, 2007 5:34 AM PDT
Tomron
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 3, 2007 6:57 AM PDT
In reply to: Bob

From the logs I received I can't tell versions... At least with Enterprise they get prime support.

Bob

I agree with the way the discussion goes now.
by Kees Bakker / August 3, 2007 6:41 AM PDT

It's not a memory problem, it's some program or service gradually degrading some (unknown) resources until it's too late. Not a XP issue, not a hardware issue. Just some program missing things up.

Find it by elimination. Start with running only XP and half of all programs ('all programs' include firewall and antivirus, so disconnect from the net). Wait 2 days and you'll now if it's in this half of the programs or the other half. In 10 days you know the culprit from 32 candidates. In 14 days from 128 candidates. Should work, but it takes some time.

Marks advice (if the situation takes 2 days to become critical, then shut down the machine each night and reboot each morning) might save you a lot of harassment and certainly a lot of electricity (and so money). But you might prefer to find the cause, of course. That's OK with me.

Kees

some numbers
by Scooter3000 / August 3, 2007 7:07 AM PDT

for anyone interested in the numbers:

I disabled the "exchange scan" Outlook add-in and memory usage for Outlook went down by 55MB

Disabling PlanPlus also had a significant impact - 60+ MB so I'm going to see about a replacement that isn't such a hog.

Having several pst files open vs. not open in Outlook didn't make much of a dent.

If I disabled PlanPlus, exchange scan, and didn't have any psts open, my Outlook memory usage at startup was 28120K

Scooter3000
by tomron / August 3, 2007 7:17 AM PDT
In reply to: some numbers

You can check task manager to see what is utilizing the most memory.

In task manager>processes Tab>then click on mem usage to the highest number.

Tom

Just some thoughts (again).
by Kees Bakker / August 3, 2007 8:18 PM PDT

My assumptions are:
1. A resource eating program.
2. Total address space (= real + virtual memory) = 3Gb. I'm not sure you can add the real and virtual memory, but your suggestion in your other post could very well be right. Anyway, there is a limit, and you seem to run into it.

Please tell the whole story: all three numbers shown in http://www.webopedia.com/TERM/C/commit_charge.html when the system starts to misbehave. And tell the virtual memory settings.

Also see http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Commit_charge stating explicitely that more memory is used than being shown (for open files). That might be important also.

Possible scenario's:
1. You find the resource eating program and stop using it. The system should work perfectly.
2. A daily reboot before the situation gets out of control.
3. Buy a 64 bit CPU and a 64-bit version of XP or Vista and a large hard disk. This will allow the resource eating program to eat memory up to, say, 400 Gb. That might allow for a yearly reboot only, and that might be acceptable to you.

It would be interesting to see if you note any performance difference between using 3 Gb RAM and no virtual memory or 1 Gb RAM and 2 or 3 Gb virtual memory. That's the usual setup for Windows XP home, and I think it would suffice for you also. That would be an nice experiment.

Kees

