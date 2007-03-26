Am I missing something? (flash vs hard disc mp3)

Yes, you are getting a better deal going for the hard drive player, especially if size and weight are not your concern. Since it is a hard drive we're talking about, you should be a little careful about dropping it. And if you're going to use it for active purposes, such as running or working out, you may want to invest in an armband to prevent dropping.
Why go for the flash player? It's size and light weight are important to those who use one. It's good to use for running. It won't weigh down your pocket. It won't skip, but neither should a hard drive player. Hard drive players have a cache so there is some sort of buffer to prevent skipping. Because there are no moving parts in a flash player, it can take a little more abuse.
Some people don't recommend using a hard drive player for active uses. I think it's okay as long as you have a case/armband combination to prevent dropping and to provide some kind of cushioning if it does.
I used a video iPod for running, but I got a Nano and I use that now.
I am researching for the purchase of my first mp3 player. I have found abundant info on players.
My question:
as an example... if I can buy the Creative Zen vision M 30gb for the exact same price as the iRiver Clix 4gb, why would I want to choose the iRiver? Difference in size is not a concern. They have similar overall performance revues. Am I right that the extra 26 gb makes the Creative a better deal? Again I used these players as an example. Thanks