Headphones & Mp3 Players forum

General discussion

Am I missing something? (flash vs hard disc mp3)

by ozimmerman / March 26, 2007 3:41 AM PDT

I am researching for the purchase of my first mp3 player. I have found abundant info on players.
My question:

as an example... if I can buy the Creative Zen vision M 30gb for the exact same price as the iRiver Clix 4gb, why would I want to choose the iRiver? Difference in size is not a concern. They have similar overall performance revues. Am I right that the extra 26 gb makes the Creative a better deal? Again I used these players as an example. Thanks

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Am I missing something? (flash vs hard disc mp3)
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Am I missing something? (flash vs hard disc mp3)
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Flash memory is more expensive
by ktreb / March 26, 2007 4:13 AM PDT

Yes, you are getting a better deal going for the hard drive player, especially if size and weight are not your concern. Since it is a hard drive we're talking about, you should be a little careful about dropping it. And if you're going to use it for active purposes, such as running or working out, you may want to invest in an armband to prevent dropping.

Why go for the flash player? It's size and light weight are important to those who use one. It's good to use for running. It won't weigh down your pocket. It won't skip, but neither should a hard drive player. Hard drive players have a cache so there is some sort of buffer to prevent skipping. Because there are no moving parts in a flash player, it can take a little more abuse.

Some people don't recommend using a hard drive player for active uses. I think it's okay as long as you have a case/armband combination to prevent dropping and to provide some kind of cushioning if it does.

I used a video iPod for running, but I got a Nano and I use that now.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
What he said . . .
by _bigfoot_ / March 26, 2007 12:40 PM PDT

Flash may be more expensive, but it is generally a whole lot more durable. Most hard drive based players just can't take the abuse of being used for workouts or even carried in your pocket. I still have my first Cali flash player which is about 4 years old and has a gig and a quarter of memory (with added memory card) which hasn't missed a beat the whole time I have had it. The hard drive players I have had(like Cowon), I use for listening around the house or while I am taking in a few rays. Everytime I have tried to use a hard drive based player for much more than that, I have had to use my extended warrantee (which I would definitely recommend for any hard drive based player.) It really depends on what you are going to use your player for.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Headphones & Mp3 Players forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.