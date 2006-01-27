Computer Help forum

All my computers in the network asks a password

by michelino / January 27, 2006 9:56 PM PST

Dear all
I am experiencing a unique that i have never experienced before all computers(I use windows XP OS) in that is clients as for a password and if i try the pass word for administrator on them I still cant access files on the server.

The dialog box that appears is Username: Server\guest
which is greyed. However if i ping the computers from the server the statistics show that no packets are lost please advice. I am using a normal computer as a server. I use a switch - in this SOHO, i have 6 PCS. As for internet i can access it so well from any computer as i also use webranger.

Equally, the techie who configured my PCs made it in such a way that 3 of my PCs share one account in Microsoft outlook. But current this 3 PCs send mail with some difficulty. Mail server uses mdaemon

