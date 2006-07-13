Desktops forum

All kidding aside....

by maggieboby / July 13, 2006 11:36 PM PDT

If you notice, most folks are recommending buying/building a new computer. All of the replies are giving you pretty good reasons why. Here's another one: Windows ME is going to the 'non-supported' status in the very near future (if not already)... and even supported, it can be a 'bear' to work with when it has issues (which is often).

Even if you were to upgrade to XP, you will find that the time it will take to ''prepare'' to upgrade is a lot since some upgrades to drivers, BIOS, etc. need to be done BEFORE you load XP -- and then the rest of the driver, etc, upgrades go on after the XP load. IF you're lucky everything you need will be available -- chances are, they won't and you'll be unable to totally upgrade without losing ''something'' during the process.

While it sounds like you're somewhat content with your machine (and you also sound like one of these folks that are ''proud'' to still be using a oldie), start doing some research and comparitive shopping for a new one. ''Back-to-school'' specials will be abundant very soon and you can get a great machine at a really good price.

Good luck!

(NT) (NT) PLEASE DISREGARD THIS THREAD.. It goes in a current thr
by maggieboby / July 13, 2006 11:39 PM PDT
In reply to: All kidding aside....
Windows ME was supported?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / July 13, 2006 11:43 PM PDT
In reply to: All kidding aside....

That's news to me. Did they ever fix System Restore?

Will they ever release those patches you can only get by calling in?

My questions could go on and on, but how do we define "support"?

Bob

