I read the archive before i posted and when i right on my desktop its NADA.. NOTHING happens. No hour glass, no movement no no no nothing!!!!!
Howdy folks i attempted to install NERO on my laptop and for some reason it freezes during the procedure, so i cancelled, removed the cd and restart the computer and then my world crash. XP-PRO windows come beautifully, type in my password and shortly after my background picture comes up but not one icon,. I restarted the system a million times, the same thing.
System info: Toshiba Satellite,512mb,60ghd, xp-pro
I had no burning software prior to this install except for win. media player