all I want to do is make movies on my Mac to DVD

Honestly, I think ANY camera that is $600+ that has a FireWire port will do just fine. I suggest staying with Panasonic, Canon or Sony miniDV tape. All can be point and shoot. The big deal is in the other stuff you get WITH the camera and how YOU use the camera. The camera will merely record what you point it at.



I happen to use a Sony HDR-HC1, and I really like using it. I used to use a Canon Elura 60, and it was great too - my son has it now and he's in college - and he edits on his PowerBook G4 and his CoreDuo iMac. I shoot in HiDef, but then burning the DVD in iDVD downsamples to Standard Def - but it is REALLY good standard def.



The Sony HC3 is a fine camcorder. In order to playback at HD (1080i), you will need to either render (Share or export in iMovie) back out to tape and use the camera as you playback deck though HDMI or component (depending on what your TV can handle) or use your Mac as the playback machine (if your Mac is a newer one with HDMI). Since we don't know what sort of Mac you have, I can't say for sure that you can do this.



Some tips:



1) Get and use a tripod - maybe a monopod, but a tripod is best.

2) Keep zooming to a minimum. Watch TV - you will notice that zoom is RARELY used - and when it is used they go REALLY slowly.

3) When you pan, pan SLOWLY.

4) For panning and zooming, if you *think* you are going slowly, slow down more.

5) Get an extra rechargeable battery. VERY HANDY.

6) Always have extra tape around - they are cheap. I got an 8-pack of Sony Premium (blue packaging)at Fry's Electronics a few weeks ago for $24.99. You don't need special miniDV tape if you are shotting high definition video.

7) After you fill a tape, take it out of the camera and write on it with a Sharpie - date and what you shot and if it is 1/X in a series of tapes, note that too. And lock the tape.

The moveable finder on the HC1 I use is OK, I guess - but I prefer using the LCD screen - If the eyepiece was gone (and all I had was the LCD screen), I don't think I would miss it.

9) Get the LANC cable. It is cool and very useful.

10) I also got the wide angle and 2x tele lenses - they are used occasionally... but I wouldn't say they are required.



Be advised: 1 hour tape time will be at least 1 hour transfer time to your Mac when importing. If you have a G5 PowerPC based Mac like I do, HiDef video is typically imported at 1/2 or 3/4 time - not real time. My son's CoreDuo flatpanel was nearly real time import the whole import process using a full tape recently. The HiDef video is bufferedinto the hard drive anf the CPU processes it as fast as it can. Editing is real time as is playback o the Mac. Exporting/Sharing from iMovie or iDVD rendering can take some time as well. How much time will depend on how much you are rendering out (and which iDVD menu them you select - and how much you modify it). If I am filling a double layer DVD, I will start the burn process before I go to sleep at night. When I wake it is done - I have no idea how long it really takes.



Standard Def video imports at real time, so 1 hour of tape = 1 hour transfer. When you get the camera (whatever you get with a FireWire port), you MUST get a FireWire cable (4-pin-camera; 6-pin-computer). None of the manufacturers include that cable in the box.



Don't forget a sturdy case - I use a Pelican 1500 or 1600 depending on what I am carrying with me...



Have fun.