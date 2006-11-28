Camcorders forum

all I want to do is make movies on my Mac to DVD

by dano_from_colorado / November 28, 2006 9:34 AM PST

I have read and researched. I know I am not gettting a DVD, or Hard Disk recorder since it is so hard to reformat to make into movies. I will be getting a new camcorder before March and I know I will buy one in another 4-5 years. My kids are 6 and 3, so no major sports, or school plays. I just want a camcorder to record vacations and silly things my kids do indoors and out, to make movies. I do own a HDTV and I know the imac can make HD movies (not that I have any HD DVD player to play it on untill the prices drop to under $300). My price limit is anything under $1500 that is easy to make movies. That is my only thing. I dont need an external mic, I am not taking pictures. I just want to hit the record button and go.
So with that all being said, still go with the HD? It would be the Sony HDR-HC3 (which does not have a movable view finder) or non HD.
Anyone, anyone??????

6 total posts
found the HDR-HC3 for $649
by dano_from_colorado / November 28, 2006 9:39 AM PST
BEWARE OF THAT WEBSITE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
by whizkid454 / November 28, 2006 10:10 AM PST

THAT WEBSITE IS A SCAM! THERE IS A POST IN THIS FORUM ON THE THIRD OR FOURTH PAGE! READ ALL OF THE COMPLAINTS!!!

www.BestPriceCameras.com - beware!
by edwindjb / January 8, 2007 3:23 PM PST

Scam artists. Review the Better Business Bureau complaints at http://tinyurl.com/y2hyjc

I ordered a Canon professional series lens and wanted overnight delivery.

2 business days later, a rep from the www.BestPriceCameras.com calls and first thing tries to get me to agree to the inferior Sigma lens. He told me it was just as good, actually better, for the camera I have (Canon Digital Rebel XTi).

I told him it isn't, said I wasn't interested and asked how long it would be until I got the lens I ordered.

He said 3 weeks.

I said that won't do and I want to cancel my order.

He said, "Fine, not a problem." - and hung up on me! No confirmation that the order has been canceled, not a goodbye, sorry we couldn't help you, and all that nice stuff a good company that wants to keep customers does.

I tried to call the number that my Caller ID said called - it was a bad number.

I called the customer service number and talked to a guy there who sounded slightly nicer, but still a weasel. He confirmed who I talked to and that the order had been canceled.

Then I asked to speak to the first guy's manager.

The manager made no apologies. I accused him of bait-and-switch. He had no defense. I told him about the above rudeness. His reply was "That's weird. Chris has been with us for years and we've never got a complaint about him."

It is obvious from 5 minutes of interaction with these people that all they want is to speak to suckers they can pull their stunts on. As soon as they get someone who is on to them, they get rid of them as soon as possible.

Don't! Don't! Don't do business with this company!
-edj

I use a Mac G5 flatpanel for editing.
by boya84 / November 28, 2006 1:20 PM PST

Honestly, I think ANY camera that is $600+ that has a FireWire port will do just fine. I suggest staying with Panasonic, Canon or Sony miniDV tape. All can be point and shoot. The big deal is in the other stuff you get WITH the camera and how YOU use the camera. The camera will merely record what you point it at.

I happen to use a Sony HDR-HC1, and I really like using it. I used to use a Canon Elura 60, and it was great too - my son has it now and he's in college - and he edits on his PowerBook G4 and his CoreDuo iMac. I shoot in HiDef, but then burning the DVD in iDVD downsamples to Standard Def - but it is REALLY good standard def.

The Sony HC3 is a fine camcorder. In order to playback at HD (1080i), you will need to either render (Share or export in iMovie) back out to tape and use the camera as you playback deck though HDMI or component (depending on what your TV can handle) or use your Mac as the playback machine (if your Mac is a newer one with HDMI). Since we don't know what sort of Mac you have, I can't say for sure that you can do this.

Some tips:

1) Get and use a tripod - maybe a monopod, but a tripod is best.
2) Keep zooming to a minimum. Watch TV - you will notice that zoom is RARELY used - and when it is used they go REALLY slowly.
3) When you pan, pan SLOWLY.
4) For panning and zooming, if you *think* you are going slowly, slow down more.
5) Get an extra rechargeable battery. VERY HANDY.
6) Always have extra tape around - they are cheap. I got an 8-pack of Sony Premium (blue packaging)at Fry's Electronics a few weeks ago for $24.99. You don't need special miniDV tape if you are shotting high definition video.
7) After you fill a tape, take it out of the camera and write on it with a Sharpie - date and what you shot and if it is 1/X in a series of tapes, note that too. And lock the tape.
Cool The moveable finder on the HC1 I use is OK, I guess - but I prefer using the LCD screen - If the eyepiece was gone (and all I had was the LCD screen), I don't think I would miss it.
9) Get the LANC cable. It is cool and very useful.
10) I also got the wide angle and 2x tele lenses - they are used occasionally... but I wouldn't say they are required.

Be advised: 1 hour tape time will be at least 1 hour transfer time to your Mac when importing. If you have a G5 PowerPC based Mac like I do, HiDef video is typically imported at 1/2 or 3/4 time - not real time. My son's CoreDuo flatpanel was nearly real time import the whole import process using a full tape recently. The HiDef video is bufferedinto the hard drive anf the CPU processes it as fast as it can. Editing is real time as is playback o the Mac. Exporting/Sharing from iMovie or iDVD rendering can take some time as well. How much time will depend on how much you are rendering out (and which iDVD menu them you select - and how much you modify it). If I am filling a double layer DVD, I will start the burn process before I go to sleep at night. When I wake it is done - I have no idea how long it really takes.

Standard Def video imports at real time, so 1 hour of tape = 1 hour transfer. When you get the camera (whatever you get with a FireWire port), you MUST get a FireWire cable (4-pin-camera; 6-pin-computer). None of the manufacturers include that cable in the box.

Don't forget a sturdy case - I use a Pelican 1500 or 1600 depending on what I am carrying with me...

Have fun.

HD on a Mac
by Dan Filice / January 10, 2007 10:22 AM PST

Boya84 is correct, but another thing to consider is that even though your Mac can "edit HD", you would need an HD DVD external drive to burn HD DVDs. If you use the internal Mac's Superdrive, you will be using regular DVDs, which means Standard Def pictures. I wouldn't sweat the HD stuff yet until HD DVD drives become easy and cheap options for your computer. I'm not sure that iDVD in the Mac will recognize an external HD drive yet, but I know that Toast will.

