All Desktop icons and folders missing

Scott, Have her right click her Desktop, choose "Arrange Icons By" and select "Show Desktop Icons" to checkmark it.
Tufenuf
someone at work was wiping off her key board and everything vanished from her desktop. She discoverd that everything is appearing in her "My Documents" folder. I told her to just drag everything back to the desktop, but when she does she gets an error message stating that it can't be moved or already exsists in that location. How can we restore everything back to the desktop? We are using Windows XP Professional.
Thanks
Scott