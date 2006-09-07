check out http://www.notebookforums.com/
Help!
I'm going to buy a laptop online today or tomorrow, and I want (need) to be pushed one way or the other between two systems.
System #1:
Alienware Sentia m3450
XP Home Edition
Intel Core 2 Duo Processor (T5500 1.66GHz 2MB Cache 667 FSB
512MB dual Channel DDR2 SO-DIM at 667MHz (2GB max.)
14.1? Wide Screen WXGA 1280 x 768 with Webcam
40GB Hard Drive
8X Dual Layer DVD+/RW/24X CD-RW Combo
Intel GMA 950 Extreme Graphics
Intel 7.1 High Definition Audio
Intel Internal PRO Wireless 3945 a/b/g mini card
Integrated 10/100Mb Gigabit Ethernet RJ-45 & 56K V.92 Modem
3 Hi-speed USB 2.0 ports
Express Card Slot /54mm
IEEE 1394a (4-pin) port
4-in-1 Memory Card Reader (SD / MS / MSPRO / MMC)
1 headphone jack
1 microphone jack
Video out: One VGA Connector
TV out: One S-Video out connector
Height: .75?
Width: 13.06?
Depth: 9.5?
Weight: 5.5 lbs
Price w/$100 rebate plus tax& shipping $958.00
System #2:
Dell Inspiron E1405
Intel