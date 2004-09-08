Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

Alerts - September 9, 2004

September 8, 2004

Anti-Phishing:Paypal - Security Measures - Are You Traveling?

Summary
Email title: 'PayPal - Security Measures - Are You Traveling?'
Scam target: Paypal users
Email format: HTML e-mail (the source HTML of the message can be seen here)
Sender: PayPal Inc. <security @ paypal.com>
Sender spoofed? Yes
Scam call to action: 'We recently noticed one or more attempts to log in to your PayPal account from a foreign IP address and we have reasons to belive that your account was hijacked by a third party without your authorization...If you are the rightful holder of the account you must click the link below and then complete all steps from the following page as we try to verify your identity...'
Scam goal: Getting victim's credit card information (CC number, PIN, expiration date)
Call to action format: A 'Click here' style link
Visible link: 'Click here to verify your account'
Called link : h++p://www.securityteam.name/index.html
Phish website on: www. securityteam .name

E-mail


This is an example of a brand new, sophisticated and very dangerous phishing scam.

First - the message. It looks very assuring of its identity - it bears Paypal logo and colors, comes from a spoofed sender, and is generally well crafted:

See sample image: http://www.antiphishing.org/phishing_archive/09-08-04_Paypal_(PayPal_-_Security_Measures_-_Are_You_Traveling)_email.jpg

More info http://www.antiphishing.org/phishing_archive/09-08-04_Paypal_(PayPal_-_Security_Measures_-_Are_You_Traveling).html

1 total post
