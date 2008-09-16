Alaska Rallies FOR Sarah Palin! 10,000 strong!!

it's about 10.000 Nevada-people going to see her. Not 10.000 Alaska-people. So this subject line seems to be just as misleading as a certain previous one.
It's quite understandable you want to see somebody you never heard of until 2 weeks ago, if she might become VP.
Kees
Ha, compare that to the measly 1500 (by liberal counting methods) that showed up in another downer sort of rally aimed against Sarah Palin.
http://www.bloomberg.com/apps/news?pid=20601103&sid=a25Cz9Mddw48&refer=us
Denny and Melanie Doyal got in line Saturday three hours before Sarah Palin's first solo campaign rally outside Alaska. They were among the latecomers.
Terril Tungate was at a Carson City, Nevada, park by 10:30 a.m., seven hours before the Republican vice presidential nominee took the stage. When Palin finished, Tungate emerged from the throng clutching an autographed campaign sign.
``It was the bomb,'' the 52-year-old legal secretary shouted over the cheers. While she's long supported Republican presidential candidate John McCain, Tungate said, ``now it's 10 times better.''
As Palin set out over the weekend for her first campaign swing without McCain at her side, the 44-year-old Alaska governor attracted an exuberant audience and fired up hard-core Republican voters like Tungate.