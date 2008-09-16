Speakeasy forum

Alaska Rallies FOR Sarah Palin! 10,000 strong!!

by James Denison / September 16, 2008 1:02 AM PDT

Ha, compare that to the measly 1500 (by liberal counting methods) that showed up in another downer sort of rally aimed against Sarah Palin.

http://www.bloomberg.com/apps/news?pid=20601103&sid=a25Cz9Mddw48&refer=us
Denny and Melanie Doyal got in line Saturday three hours before Sarah Palin's first solo campaign rally outside Alaska. They were among the latecomers.

Terril Tungate was at a Carson City, Nevada, park by 10:30 a.m., seven hours before the Republican vice presidential nominee took the stage. When Palin finished, Tungate emerged from the throng clutching an autographed campaign sign.

``It was the bomb,'' the 52-year-old legal secretary shouted over the cheers. While she's long supported Republican presidential candidate John McCain, Tungate said, ``now it's 10 times better.''

As Palin set out over the weekend for her first campaign swing without McCain at her side, the 44-year-old Alaska governor attracted an exuberant audience and fired up hard-core Republican voters like Tungate.

15 total posts
Collapse -
If I read the story correctly ...
by Kees Bakker / September 16, 2008 1:08 AM PDT

it's about 10.000 Nevada-people going to see her. Not 10.000 Alaska-people. So this subject line seems to be just as misleading as a certain previous one.

It's quite understandable you want to see somebody you never heard of until 2 weeks ago, if she might become VP.

Kees

Collapse -
(NT) The story does say Carson City, Nevada
by grimgraphix / September 16, 2008 1:14 AM PDT
Collapse -
1500 "against"?
by James Denison / September 16, 2008 1:41 AM PDT

turns out that other small rally was actually smaller than advertised, at least in counting those "against" because other sources say that figure included BOTH the against and the counter group that was FOR Sarah who showed up.

Collapse -
You show up for the band, you get counted at the door.
by grimgraphix / September 16, 2008 1:53 AM PDT
In reply to: 1500 "against"?

I guess no one is checking to see if you are there to cheer or boo the lead singer. Happy

Collapse -
different sides of the street.
by James Denison / September 16, 2008 2:06 AM PDT

The pro Palin group was on the other side of the street, so the driveby video was very careful to keep a close focus on just the AGAINST people they wanted to portray. Immediately they loaded the video to every Obamania and feminazi site they could. I will give them credit for trashing the whole internet with it and stuffing Google returns.

Collapse -
I read this;
by James Denison / September 16, 2008 1:39 AM PDT
Denny and Melanie Doyal got in line Saturday three hours before Sarah Palin's first solo campaign rally outside Alaska. They were among the latecomers.

Seemed it was outdoors in Alaska, but I must have read too quick, lol.
Collapse -
Seemed it was outdoors in Alaska,
by JP Bill / September 16, 2008 1:52 AM PDT
In reply to: I read this;
Thought it was outdoors in Alaska?

It was in Nevada.
Collapse -
It was awkwardly worded.
by grimgraphix / September 16, 2008 1:56 AM PDT

I had to read it twice before understanding why they were mentioning Carson City. Happy

Collapse -
(NT) Have to stop reading Bloomberg
by JP Bill / September 16, 2008 2:00 AM PDT
Collapse -
Ever been there....
by J. Vega / September 16, 2008 4:41 AM PDT

Have you ever been to Carson City? I have been there several times, its population is about 55,000. It's not the biggest of towns. A gathering that pulls 10,000 people is not common. Knowing the size of the population, do you now have a reference for the "Is this what 10,000 people looks like?" line by the Lieutenant Governor?

Collapse -
Fairbanks, Alaska, Homecoming Rally
by James Denison / September 16, 2008 1:53 AM PDT
Collapse -
I was embarrassed for Damon
by grimgraphix / September 16, 2008 2:02 AM PDT

He was being a bit too earnest in expressing his fears. Be that as it may... I think the republicans have done Palin a disservice by trying to make her look more accomplished than she is. To my point of view, she has done enough already to at least be considered as VP. Let her prove her metal in interviews and debates now. Should she prove to be unaware of important details, then no amount of pumping up her resume will make up for a lack of ability or knowledge.

Collapse -
I also object to resume pumping
by James Denison / September 16, 2008 2:14 AM PDT

I think she's been a victim of it, but even that doesn't approach the level of what's been done in and for Obama. It's a turn off to see resume pumping by both groups, it says they both feel their candidate needs a little more than they currently are. Of course the problem there is the Democrats have the ticket reversed if we are talking qualifications based on resume. Having Biden as the VP I think was a mistake, it makes Biden look like some sort of Affirmative Action plan to help Obama get elected. I think the Biden choice took some of the steam out of the Obama locomotive, it didn't fit with the rhetoric Obama had been using his whole campaign. It just feels like Biden and McCain should be debating each other with Obama and Palin facing off in the VP debates. It's sure an odd election year.

Collapse -
Biden was an uncomfortable choice IMHO
by grimgraphix / September 16, 2008 2:19 AM PDT

Years from now, it will be interesting if we find out more about how his choice came about. If Biden's ticket loses, we might find out sooner.

