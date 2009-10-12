Well, as much as I hate to admit it. The folks at Apple got this one right. As a former Apple-head, now devout PC'r, this is refreshing.
After much anguish with D-Link and Linksys routers and AP's, I finally decided to try out the well-reviewed AirPort Extreme. I'm very impressed guys. It actually works = )
I especially like how you can hook up a powered USB 2.0 hub to the single USB port and run shared printers and HDD's! Nice touch.
The documentation on how to actually accomplish the share(s) on a client machine was VERY elusive, and actually missing from all the documentation, with the exception of a blurb about following the Bonjour setup on the CD... which was not ON the CD.
I was able to finally find the answer online, and all is well.
Other than that documentation issue, the AirPort Extreme is working quite well, so far.
