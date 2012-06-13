Airport Express Internet Connection Issue

They control what gets out on the network so you'll have to let the IT folk cure this.
I'm glad you mentioned that Enterprise Windows since it's very expensive and comes with top notch support.
I am unable to connect with the internet for mail, updates or browser on my macbook pro at work. Up until last week I could. I have the Macbook connected to my work Windows 7 Enterprise network. I can connect to the Windows network using Parallels and get email and use the internet. When I run the Airport Utility it shows the airport as connected but internet as disconnected. Clicking on the internet icon shows dns server, router, and domain information. The utility tells me it cannot help. The network tab on the Airport is set to off (Bridge Mode). If I change it to DHCP and NAT I get the internet but no network connection on the Windows partition of Parallels. Help.