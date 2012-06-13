Mac OS forum

Airport Express Internet Connection Issue

by Barry Lachman / June 13, 2012 5:27 AM PDT

I am unable to connect with the internet for mail, updates or browser on my macbook pro at work. Up until last week I could. I have the Macbook connected to my work Windows 7 Enterprise network. I can connect to the Windows network using Parallels and get email and use the internet. When I run the Airport Utility it shows the airport as connected but internet as disconnected. Clicking on the internet icon shows dns server, router, and domain information. The utility tells me it cannot help. The network tab on the Airport is set to off (Bridge Mode). If I change it to DHCP and NAT I get the internet but no network connection on the Windows partition of Parallels. Help.

Sadly that's a workplace.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 13, 2012 10:58 AM PDT

They control what gets out on the network so you'll have to let the IT folk cure this.

I'm glad you mentioned that Enterprise Windows since it's very expensive and comes with top notch support.
Bob

Perhaps, but
by Barry Lachman / June 15, 2012 5:48 AM PDT

I thought of that. IT folks do not get Mac, so they usually cannot help. However, my IPAD does fine. It gets both home and office email and can access the internet.

Then back to that Enterprise.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 15, 2012 6:05 AM PDT
In reply to: Perhaps, but

Someone paid for support with a suitcase of cash. Time to use that support.

If they refuse then you complain to the VP about IT. And look at how the internet settings and entries differ from a working machine. Since this is a workplace I can't guess what they chose to use.
Bob

