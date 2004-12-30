AGP Pro/50 mainboard for FireGL-4 graphics card

that a number of mobos had at one time. The Pro video cards are only used by graphics professionals and very expensive, thus never caught on. However the socket could be used for any of the AGP's. The mobo deteremined whether they ran X, 2X, 4X etc. The Pro socket has an extension on it for the extra power leads. Usually the extension has a removable cover on it so when plugging in a normal card it won't go into the wrong contacts.
If I remember correctly my old ASUS A7V133 had a pro socket. I think that the Gigabyte GA-8KNXP has one. There were others circa two/three years ago. Maybe read mobo articles at http://www.tomshardware.com or http://www.anandtech.com. Have to look closely because no one used that type card so the mention of the socket does not get a lot of comment. May detect it by the expanded view of the mobo itself.
I recently bought an ATI FireGL-4 with AGP Pro/50 for about US$55 used. Initially, if looking at the specs and original price, I tought it was a good deal but when it comes to choose a mainboard, I found it neer useless!
I search the net and found most manufacturers offers AGP 8x and PCI-e with their current mainboard. So far, only two current Tyan mainboard come with AGP Pro/50 and it's not cheap! A new US$300 mainboard with used US$55 graphics card doesn't make sense to me.
Could you suggest which mainboard is the best for this graphics card? I'm into CAD and pro graphics applications and I really need a very stable and realiable combination.
