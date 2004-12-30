PC Hardware forum

General discussion

AGP Pro/50 mainboard for FireGL-4 graphics card

by naZri / December 30, 2004 10:04 AM PST

Hi guys,

I recently bought an ATI FireGL-4 with AGP Pro/50 for about US$55 used. Initially, if looking at the specs and original price, I tought it was a good deal but when it comes to choose a mainboard, I found it neer useless!

I search the net and found most manufacturers offers AGP 8x and PCI-e with their current mainboard. So far, only two current Tyan mainboard come with AGP Pro/50 and it's not cheap! A new US$300 mainboard with used US$55 graphics card doesn't make sense to me.

Could you suggest which mainboard is the best for this graphics card? I'm into CAD and pro graphics applications and I really need a very stable and realiable combination.

Thank you and Happy New Year!

B. Regards,
naZri

AGP Pro/50 mainboard for FireGL-4 graphics card
6 total posts
Collapse -
AGP Pro is a type of AGP socket
by Ray Harinec / December 30, 2004 11:13 AM PST

that a number of mobos had at one time. The Pro video cards are only used by graphics professionals and very expensive, thus never caught on. However the socket could be used for any of the AGP's. The mobo deteremined whether they ran X, 2X, 4X etc. The Pro socket has an extension on it for the extra power leads. Usually the extension has a removable cover on it so when plugging in a normal card it won't go into the wrong contacts.

If I remember correctly my old ASUS A7V133 had a pro socket. I think that the Gigabyte GA-8KNXP has one. There were others circa two/three years ago. Maybe read mobo articles at http://www.tomshardware.com or http://www.anandtech.com. Have to look closely because no one used that type card so the mention of the socket does not get a lot of comment. May detect it by the expanded view of the mobo itself.

Maybe query at mobo websites.

Collapse -
AGP Pro/50 vs rev3.0
by naZri / March 8, 2005 12:28 PM PST

Hi guys,

I was recomended by a friend to us Intel D875PBZ mainboard for FireGL-4 with AGP Pro/50.

My question, is it compatible?

Thanks!
naZri

Collapse -
I just bought an
by Ray Harinec / December 31, 2004 3:16 AM PST

ABIT IC7-G for $135 from Newegg. Lo and behold it has that AGP Pro socket.

Collapse -
mainboard compatibilty
by fuzzytek / February 1, 2005 9:13 PM PST

i did the same thing. I did find a Gigabyte GA-8IK1100 can accept it in 4x 1.5volt mode. Something about setting jumpers.

