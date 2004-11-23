AGP and PCI conflict ==> Software crash

hi.
I bought a brand new AGP card and installed it on my computer with an old PCI-VGA which lead to a software problem. here is the full story:
I had a 64 MB AGP card working along side a 2MB pci card as to create a double screen workstation. it worked perfectly. I bought a new 256 MP AGP (PowerColor::Radeaon9250::265MB::128Bit::OpenGl) that comes with ATI software (ATI panel). I installed the new AGP alone it worked perfectly connecting the two screens to it. Now i have a thrid screen that is lying around pointlessly so i thought of connecting it just like before using my 2mb PCI and the new AGP. it worked but now everytime i load into windows the ATI software crashes and shutsdown.
Any idea why? solutions?
Thank you.
