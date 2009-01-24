The old cell phones are useful for making EMERGENCY numbers (911 here in the US, 112 in Europe and some places here in the US, and 999 in England, I think). You don't even need a SIM card to make those EMERGENCY calls (if it is a GSM cell). But as for making calls that are not those numbers, it will be either very limited or restricted.
I went for a prepaid tracfone and ported my cingular number. I was surprised to find out my cingular phone can still make calls. It shares the same phone as my tracfone, and it still can call out, but when I check "my account" it does not connect, showing my old service was cancelled. Also, when I call from my "old" wireless, no minutes show deducted from my new tracfone with the same cell number. It's been 4 days since I made the switch and at&t shows my account as closed, but still the phone can make calls. Have I fallen between a twilight zone calling free zone, or is there a period where old phones can still call out before they stop working?