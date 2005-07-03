Office & Productivity Software forum

After restoring Outlook 2003 files, double Personal Folders

by ahw30045 / May 26, 2005 10:03 AM PDT

I am running Windows XP Home SP2 and MS Office 2003.

After restoring Outlook 2003 files from a backup, I have double Personal Folders (apparently mirrored because changes to one shows in the other). When I looked at the data folders in Options, there is only one data folder listed.

Also: My email Rules and Alerts disappeared. Is there a way to import these without causing more duplicates or problems?

Same problem with double, even triple Personal Folders
by efdee / July 3, 2005 5:49 PM PDT

Hi,

I saw your posting on the problem with double Personal Folders in Outlook.
I do have the same environment as you have (Win XP SP2 and Office 2003) and have the same problem. I also tried installing Office XP again, but the same problem remains. Normally one should be able to 'close' these folders, but this option is greyed out in the context-menue.

Have you found a solution for this problem meanwhile?

Ed.

Double Personal Folders in Outlook
by efdee / July 5, 2005 10:52 PM PDT
