After restoring Outlook 2003 files, double Personal Folders

Hi,
I saw your posting on the problem with double Personal Folders in Outlook.
I do have the same environment as you have (Win XP SP2 and Office 2003) and have the same problem. I also tried installing Office XP again, but the same problem remains. Normally one should be able to 'close' these folders, but this option is greyed out in the context-menue.
Have you found a solution for this problem meanwhile?
Ed.
I am running Windows XP Home SP2 and MS Office 2003.
After restoring Outlook 2003 files from a backup, I have double Personal Folders (apparently mirrored because changes to one shows in the other). When I looked at the data folders in Options, there is only one data folder listed.
Also: My email Rules and Alerts disappeared. Is there a way to import these without causing more duplicates or problems?