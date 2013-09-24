After Removing The Charger, PC Gets Overheated

When was the last time you used the canned air?
If the answer is either never or what is canned air, catch up on what it is and get it done.
Bob
I have an hp pavilion dv6-3050tx, Running Windows-7 64 bit. Few days back I had changed my battery as my earlier battery was not able to provide backup more than 5min. But after inserting the new battery I am facing a problem.
As soon as I unplug the charger. The system temperature increases exponentially and soon after that the PC gets into Hibernation.
It happens only when the pc is running over battery. While after connecting the charger system temperature again comes to normal.
Plz Help me out with it...