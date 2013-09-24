Computer Help forum

Question

After Removing The Charger, PC Gets Overheated

by Romit90 / September 24, 2013 7:12 AM PDT

I have an hp pavilion dv6-3050tx, Running Windows-7 64 bit. Few days back I had changed my battery as my earlier battery was not able to provide backup more than 5min. But after inserting the new battery I am facing a problem.
As soon as I unplug the charger. The system temperature increases exponentially and soon after that the PC gets into Hibernation.
It happens only when the pc is running over battery. While after connecting the charger system temperature again comes to normal.
Plz Help me out with it...

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: After Removing The Charger, PC Gets Overheated
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: After Removing The Charger, PC Gets Overheated
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
7 total posts

All Answers

Collapse -
Answer
Let's start with a basic item.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 24, 2013 7:19 AM PDT

When was the last time you used the canned air?

If the answer is either never or what is canned air, catch up on what it is and get it done.
Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Yaa, I cleared the air vents..
by Romit90 / September 24, 2013 7:52 AM PDT

I cleaned the fan and also applied thermal paste, but the problem is still there. And the main thing is, it happens only when the pc is running over battery, on Plug-in I have used my pc for 3-4 hours continuously and its running smoothly. But as soon as I unplugged the charger, the fan starts moving faster and the system starts heating up and soon after some time the pc automatically gets into hibernation due to overheating.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
when running on battery
by itsdigger / September 24, 2013 8:03 AM PDT

do you switch it to power saver mode or balanced?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Yaa...
by Romit90 / September 24, 2013 8:17 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Moreover I'm confused
by Romit90 / September 24, 2013 8:31 AM PDT
In reply to: Yaa...

That the problem is with hardware or software.... Coz when the adapter is connected pc works absolutely f9.. and the temperature varies between 32-37. But as soon as i disconnect the charger the temperature raises exponentially... And after few minute it get hibernated.
when i start the system again it shows the following note:

"The system bios has detected your notebook PC was placed in hibernation to avoid overheating.
The system is now operating normally and your data should remain intact.

Overheating may occur if the cooling vents are blocked or the operating temperature exceed the specification. The notebook PC should return to normal operation once the situation is resolved.

System Temperature (90D)"

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Answer
Since this is an i7 based laptop.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 24, 2013 9:08 AM PDT
http://h20000.www2.hp.com/bizsupport/TechSupport/Document.jsp?lang=en&cc=us&objectID=c02621602&jumpid=reg_R1002_USEN shows more but this is a first gen i7 and will overheat. Yes I know this model.

OK, there are reasons for the CPU to go into overdrive on power removal but I'm not going to guess what's different from stock and move to a quick fix (not to be confused with a cure.)

Reduce the CPU Core count to 4. Here's how.
http://www.sevenforums.com/tutorials/66504-processors-limit-number-used-windows-7-a.html

After that you can repeat the power pull but look at the Task Manager to see what's maxed out the CPU.
Bob
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Computer Help forum 7 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.