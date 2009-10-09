After re-installing XP

That Desktop shortcut in the Quick Launch area, link below will help you there;
http://www.theeldergeek.com/restore_show_desktop_icon.htm
I've not heard about Microsoft Office Hybrid before, but it seems to be from an OEM disk. When you re-installed XP did you do so from the manufacturer's XP install CD? If so it is likely that it also had trial versions of Microsoft Office on it. More information below;
http://forums.techguy.org/business-applications/676443-solved-microsoft-office-2007-hybrid.html
What would happen if you clicked OK, instead of cancel, and let it attempt to install? You might need the XP install CD again, or perhaps an Office CD that came with the system. If it installs correctly, you can then just forget about it, or uninstall it.
My Documents on the D drive. Just as a matter of interest, are you able to access those files in that folder and sub-folders? I ask because we often see posts saying they are denied access in such cases after a re-install, and they have to "Take Ownership". even though they are already administrators.
See if you can move the My Documents from the D drive back to the C Drive to replace the new one. If so, you can always move it back to the D drive afterwards.
Don't forget those backups, just in case anything goes wrong.
Mark
1. I had to re-install XP but cannot find a desktop icon to put in quick launch tray. When I clicked on Start menu and tried to select Desktop to make a shortcut icon I got a message I would have to select Browse to find it myself ! But today, the desktop title has completely vanished from the Start list.
2. Every time I start up the machine I get Microsoft Hybrid office something or other trying to install, each time I select cancel, but it tries four or five times before I can actually get it to stop. I do not want Microsoft Office on my computer, I am happy with Open office. I checked Add and Remove programs, No Office on it, but a title Microsoft Office suite Activation Assistant, when I highlight it to get Remove, there is no option to either Change or Remove!
When I bought the computer it was formatted with a C: and D: drive, but the My documents default folder was on drive C: I moved all my documents onto Drive D: (thankfully), as when I reinstalled XP on C: I did not lose all my documents. But My documents on C: is the default directory, and it won't let me remove it. Is there any way I can make My Documents folder I have made on D: the default ?