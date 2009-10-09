Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

After re-installing XP

by Learner7 / October 9, 2009 1:08 AM PDT

1. I had to re-install XP but cannot find a desktop icon to put in quick launch tray. When I clicked on Start menu and tried to select Desktop to make a shortcut icon I got a message I would have to select Browse to find it myself ! But today, the desktop title has completely vanished from the Start list.

2. Every time I start up the machine I get Microsoft Hybrid office something or other trying to install, each time I select cancel, but it tries four or five times before I can actually get it to stop. I do not want Microsoft Office on my computer, I am happy with Open office. I checked Add and Remove programs, No Office on it, but a title Microsoft Office suite Activation Assistant, when I highlight it to get Remove, there is no option to either Change or Remove!

When I bought the computer it was formatted with a C: and D: drive, but the My documents default folder was on drive C: I moved all my documents onto Drive D: (thankfully), as when I reinstalled XP on C: I did not lose all my documents. But My documents on C: is the default directory, and it won't let me remove it. Is there any way I can make My Documents folder I have made on D: the default ?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: After re-installing XP
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: After re-installing XP
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
Some answers
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 9, 2009 5:33 AM PDT
In reply to: After re-installing XP

That Desktop shortcut in the Quick Launch area, link below will help you there;
http://www.theeldergeek.com/restore_show_desktop_icon.htm

I've not heard about Microsoft Office Hybrid before, but it seems to be from an OEM disk. When you re-installed XP did you do so from the manufacturer's XP install CD? If so it is likely that it also had trial versions of Microsoft Office on it. More information below;
http://forums.techguy.org/business-applications/676443-solved-microsoft-office-2007-hybrid.html

What would happen if you clicked OK, instead of cancel, and let it attempt to install? You might need the XP install CD again, or perhaps an Office CD that came with the system. If it installs correctly, you can then just forget about it, or uninstall it.

My Documents on the D drive. Just as a matter of interest, are you able to access those files in that folder and sub-folders? I ask because we often see posts saying they are denied access in such cases after a re-install, and they have to "Take Ownership". even though they are already administrators.

See if you can move the My Documents from the D drive back to the C Drive to replace the new one. If so, you can always move it back to the D drive afterwards.

Don't forget those backups, just in case anything goes wrong.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Show desktop
by Learner7 / October 9, 2009 8:54 PM PDT
In reply to: Some answers

Thank you for info, I made the desktop icon as shown in that link, and it works fine, thanks again.

I tried letting the hybrid office install, and then it wanted a serial no which I don't have! There is nothing included with all the documents and CDs which were with the package. Every time I open Word Perfect, or Open Office, this Hybrid thing keeps starting up, but I can't complete the set up because I don't have the key! typical microsoft I suppose.

Am a bit worried about moving the D: my docs, as presumably it will wipe out the half dozen files in the C: my docs folder ?? I haven't touched them as I don't know what they are for. And if it doesn't wipe them out and I try to copy it all back, what will happen then?

I have to confess to not having a lot of confidence or experience - I have just made a lot of mistakes, and not sure I have learned from them !!!

What is MSOcache ?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Some links for you, and other things
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 9, 2009 9:48 PM PDT
In reply to: Show desktop

Glad you got the Desktop icon fixed.

I hadn't heard of MSOcache so I did a lookup in Google, and have a link for you from "The Elder Geek's" web site, (a great resource). You can follow more links from there if you wish;
http://www.theeldergeek.com/msocache_folder.htm

Tell us more about the origins of this computer. When I got my XP system some 6 years ago I also received an XP install CD, a Drivers CD, and an MS Office install CD. The MS Office CD had the product key on it, (either the CD or the case itself, I can't remember). But since then manufacturer and retailers have played games with us, either not supplying CD's but instead providing a hidden Restore partition on the hard disk, or providing Restore CD's, or anything else, rather than providing us with the proper stuff.

If you had the XP install CD, then it is likely you had the Office install CD as well and that should have the product key on it.

I appreciate your concern about your My Documents. On a fresh install, the My Documents folder and sub-folders should be empty, except, perhaps for sample pictures, sample music, and so on. I've never used my sample files in there.

What about this?

You need a backup of all of your original My Documents files anyway. If they are too important to lose then you risk just that if the D drive hard disk fails. Do that first, then consider below;

Copy all of the files from each folder/sub-folder in the original My Documents to the new one on the C drive. I wouldn't do it all at once, (one copy/move), but just a few files at a time. When you're done, you now have the C drive My Documents folders, sub-folders and files, the original D drive My Documents folders, sub-folders and files, and your backups. Test the files in the My Documents on the C drive.

Since this is a reinstall of XP, the new installation doesn't recognise the My Documents on the D drive as a System location, instead it just sees it as a different folder. Delete My Documents from the D drive.

Later on, say after a reboot, move the My Documents on the C drive to the D drive.
How to change the default location of My Documents.

Does that help?

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Links
by Learner7 / October 10, 2009 4:01 AM PDT

Thanks so much. I followed the instructions on the links and removed the MSOcache folder, but I found the installation package still wants to install if I have an MS Word doc. so I went into folder options and changed all the Microsoft Office things to open with Open office, there were dozens and dozens of them so it took ages.
I changed the My Documents OK, I took the short cut and followed the instructions from the link you gave, all brilliantly successful, and also deleted my docs from C. thanks so much for the link, have bookmarked it now. And yes, all My Docs are backed up !!!

The origins of my computer, - its about a year old, an MSI Wind U100 netbook, with a recovery disk containing XP. it was already partitioned into two drives, but I had to install the XP myself, and then found everything else was going on to Drive C, until a friend told me I could change the drive if I wanted to install things on D. Thanks again, very much.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Excellent. Glad you got it all sorted.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / October 10, 2009 8:48 PM PDT
In reply to: Links

It's very good to see when members here have solved their problems. Thanks for reporting back.

Mark

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.