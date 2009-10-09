After re-installing XP

Glad you got the Desktop icon fixed.



I hadn't heard of MSOcache so I did a lookup in Google, and have a link for you from "The Elder Geek's" web site, (a great resource). You can follow more links from there if you wish;

http://www.theeldergeek.com/msocache_folder.htm



Tell us more about the origins of this computer. When I got my XP system some 6 years ago I also received an XP install CD, a Drivers CD, and an MS Office install CD. The MS Office CD had the product key on it, (either the CD or the case itself, I can't remember). But since then manufacturer and retailers have played games with us, either not supplying CD's but instead providing a hidden Restore partition on the hard disk, or providing Restore CD's, or anything else, rather than providing us with the proper stuff.



If you had the XP install CD, then it is likely you had the Office install CD as well and that should have the product key on it.



I appreciate your concern about your My Documents. On a fresh install, the My Documents folder and sub-folders should be empty, except, perhaps for sample pictures, sample music, and so on. I've never used my sample files in there.



You need a backup of all of your original My Documents files anyway. If they are too important to lose then you risk just that if the D drive hard disk fails. Do that first, then consider below;



Copy all of the files from each folder/sub-folder in the original My Documents to the new one on the C drive. I wouldn't do it all at once, (one copy/move), but just a few files at a time. When you're done, you now have the C drive My Documents folders, sub-folders and files, the original D drive My Documents folders, sub-folders and files, and your backups. Test the files in the My Documents on the C drive.



Since this is a reinstall of XP, the new installation doesn't recognise the My Documents on the D drive as a System location, instead it just sees it as a different folder. Delete My Documents from the D drive.



Later on, say after a reboot, move the My Documents on the C drive to the D drive.

How to change the default location of My Documents.



