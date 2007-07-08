after linux installation,problem with display

suggestion would be to try either PCLINUXOS 2007 or ubuntu or kubuntu. The reason I am suggested these is because I also have a 7300le video board and knopix 5.1 doesn't work on it (I am not saying the video card is the problem though) but the other two do work ok.
hi all. am a linux newbie.
i've installed suse linux 10.1 using 5 cd pack. completely. but after reboot i 've found probelm in display . i cant see anything in monitor. just a black screen. but i can hear login sound. so probelm only with display. am also using NVIDIA Graphics Card LE7300 256MB. my system configuration--- 80GB HD, 512MB RAM,DVD+RW Drive,intel 101GGC original motherboard. i've also tried the primary display from onboard. same problem persist. even for live CD also.(knoppix).
plz i want soluton for these.