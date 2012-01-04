Download.com Site Feedback forum

ADWARE (PUP.CNET) From DOWNLOAD.com

by PCLearnrap / January 4, 2012 8:56 AM PST

BEWARE: just ran MalwareBytes AntiMalware and got PUP.CNET errors as a result of files downloaded via DOWNLOAD.com.Here is the list (after quarantine:

C:\Users\***\Downloads\cnet2_Free-OcrNetSteup_exe.exe (PUP.CNET.Adware.Bundle) -> Quarantined and deleted successfully.C:\Users\***\Downloads\cnet2_freeocr_exe(1).exe (PUP.CNET.Adware.Bundle) -> Quarantined and deleted successfully.C:\Users\***\Downloads\cnet2_freeocr_exe.exe (PUP.CNET.Adware.Bundle) -> Quarantined and deleted successfully.C:\Users\***\Downloads\cnet_freeocr_exe.exe (PUP.CNET.Adware.Bundle) -> Quarantined and deleted successfully.C:\Users\***\Downloads\cnet_jarte_44_setup_exe.exe (PUP.CNET.Adware.Bundle) -> Quarantined and deleted successfully.

Used to feel secure with download.com downloads!!

53 total posts (Page 1 of 2)
(NT) Why not use the Direct Download link?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 4, 2012 9:01 AM PST
did
by PCLearnrap / January 4, 2012 10:09 AM PST

that's (direct download link) what did it

Sorry.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 4, 2012 10:17 AM PST
In reply to: did

But something is lost in translation. The direct download link has never included the Cnet wrapper. Are you reporting it did include the Cnet wrapper?
Bob

I guess
by PCLearnrap / January 4, 2012 11:24 AM PST
In reply to: Sorry.

Not sure of the difference - just know that download.com 'advertises' that downloads are free of virus.

Since it is ADWARE and not a virus.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 5, 2012 2:22 AM PST
In reply to: I guess

It's still true.

Technically that is adware...
by cin_smith / March 23, 2012 2:47 PM PDT
In reply to: I guess

not a virus.

If you go to the page you downloaded the software from & hover over the i on the green button that says "Download Now" "CNET installer enabled" a box opens up that says
The CNET Download.com Installer is a tiny ad-supported stub installer or "download manager". I don't believe that information was there when I downloaded

http://download.cnet.com/ePub-to-PDF-Converter/3000-2125_4-75532612.html or
http://download.cnet.com/Lucidor/3000-2125_4-75567501.html?tag=mncol;1

because I wouldn't have clicked on anything that said ad-supported since I know how hard it is to get rid of (I've spent over 10 hours the past two days doing so).

(NT) It does now!!
by flguy67 / February 17, 2012 5:41 AM PST
In reply to: Sorry.
Lets get this straight
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / February 17, 2012 5:44 AM PST
In reply to: It does now!!

Under the large Green Download Now button, there is a text link that says "Direct Download".

When you clicked that you still got the CNET Wrapper?

If so this is an error. Please supply the web link address of this download.com page so we can report it.

Mark

Re: Let's get THIS straight
by petzet / December 19, 2012 1:06 AM PST
In reply to: Lets get this straight

The issue here is that CNET installers have malware in them - and your main concern is whether the link goes to the right place? I think you need to reconsider your priorities.

The point is CNET shouldn't force crap on people, because they don't like it.

Peter

Sorry.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / February 17, 2012 5:45 AM PST
In reply to: It does now!!

Can you top post your concerns so someone from CNET can answer?

And if the direct download is using the wrapper, add which URL for them to look at.
Bob

Do you mean
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 5, 2012 3:35 AM PST
In reply to: did

this software?
http://download.cnet.com/FreeOCR/3000-10743_4-10717191.html

If so, did you click the large green button which begins the process of d0wnloading CNET's "installer" file?

If so, try the "Direct download Link" option underneath the large green button.

There are a number of discussions in these forums about CNET's Download Installer so there's no need to go into that further here. But as has been said, that Adware bundle is Adware, not a virus or malware.

I downloaded the freeocr.exe file from the direct download link and scanned it with both my anti-virus scanner and with MBAM, and they both report that file is clean, so that seems your next best step.

Mark

downloaded
by PCLearnrap / January 5, 2012 6:03 AM PST
In reply to: Do you mean

Downed direct last night and Mal'd system just now... no problems.

I remember now that I had done the 'direct' thing earlier. Guess I'll run Mal more often - like every time I use download.com.

Funny how times change
by EZRIDER714 / January 6, 2012 12:19 AM PST
In reply to: Do you mean

Adware used to be considered in the same category as viruses and malware,in this forum
But now "it's O.K. cause it's just adware" What a sell-out.

Flag
The moderators
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 6, 2012 1:26 AM PST
In reply to: Funny how times change

Didn't sell out. Please address your comments to those that did.

Please don't lie, you sellout.
by cnetdownloaderhate / May 22, 2012 5:39 AM PDT
In reply to: The moderators

Cnet is a sellout, along with it's moderators and staff. As long as you support the adware/spyware installer that cnet trojans it's software downloader in, then your a sellout.

Not to bother you. But try "you're"
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / May 22, 2012 5:41 AM PDT

I did find PUP but no trojan.

Can you give me a download link that has a trojan? Those I can get action on.

You're either part of the problem or part of the solution.
Bob

TROJAN FOUND THIS EVENING ON SURYL VIZION!
by Saysi / December 18, 2012 9:30 AM PST

TROJAN FOUND THIS EVENING (18/12/2012) ON software SURYL VIZION..its proving so hard to remove as its acting like a rootkit , hidden files and won't delete , even in safe mode, etc Identified as Trojan Win32 Kolab, by Avast. it still is sitting there after even Combo Fix and next to try is EsetNod.
Been trying to fix this for 3 hours now! :?(

Unsubscribing.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / December 19, 2012 1:11 AM PST

No member has supplied me a link to test. If folk will not help us find the download so I can make some noise, then I have to think they are getting it from other places.
Bob

Suryl link
by suryl / January 9, 2013 8:28 AM PST
In reply to: Unsubscribing.
That one is clean.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 10, 2013 4:01 AM PST
In reply to: Suryl link

It only has what Suryl put into it.

Re: ware
by Kees_B Forum moderator / May 22, 2012 5:43 AM PDT

Adware or Spyware? Or is it both at the same time?
And how do you mean "trojan in" as a verb?

Kees

Adware >< Malware >< Virus
by nomeg / January 10, 2012 3:12 PM PST
In reply to: Do you mean

Sorry to pop in, but I was myself very disappointed to find out that from a "secure" source like CNET one gets adware, and that a Mod says that it's okay ?
Why is then Malwarebytes detecting it as being a threat ?
What if your PC is full of "adwares" which are "okay" but bad for it ?

I don't get your stance here Mark ? Can you please be more precise ?
Tks.
nomeg

I will try.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 10, 2012 9:19 PM PST

I didn't say it was OK, and in fact you will see in other discussions in these forums how Mods feel the same as other members about this. It is disappointing.

Adware is not malware. It doesn't attack the OS to kill it or to steal personal information, or to turn the computer into a zombie so it can be used with hundreds of thousands of other zombie computers to attack servers and web sites with DDOS type attacks, (Distributed Denial Of Service). It is not used by scammers or hackers, or so-called organisations such as the infamous Anonymous group.

But Adware is a darn nuisance and if it gets out of hand it can affect performance and grind a system to a halt. Remember many years ago in the late 90's when there was a plague of adware viruses that got installed and caused multiple "Pop ups" on the desktop all over the place and it got so bad that you couldn't surf at all? That's Adware, and they were viruses and other malware.

CNET's Download.com Installer may offer a toolbar or some other (browser) utility that contains what we now might consider to be adware. Here's what they say about it;

"These third parties include advertisers, advertising agencies, and ad networks that may collect information when you view or interact with one of their advertisements".

And so if you install this toolbar or utility, 3rd party advertisers may track what you do on the internet to target you with products. Google does this all the time.

I don't like that. But I understand the reasoning behind CNETs decision. They are a commercial company and need revenue to survive, especially at these times of falling advertising revenue on TV and in newspapers. I still watch commercial TV and I still use Google, extensively.

It's difficult to get away from advertising altogether although using AdBlockPlus I can prevent Google advertising. I can't do anything about TV or newspaper advertising, but CNET does allow us two options to avoid this.

In the installer itself we have the option to remove the tick to allow the toolbar or utility. I would have wished the option was an "Opt-in" and not an "Opt-out" however.

The 2nd option, for CNET members, is to avoid the installer altogether, and use the Direct Download link.

So really we are talking about "User choice" here. We already know that viruses and malware are always installed through user choice. We decide what gets installed on our systems whether through active user prevention or through passive non-action, letting the malware in.

I choose to be active, but I can see where others don't understand this.

Just one further note. We moderators are all volunteers and we are not beholden to CBS/CNET in anyway. We are not paid and don't receive any remuneration in any way. We are independent in these forums, and we are able to post as we wish, subject of course to Forum Policy. While most are disappointed with CNET's position about this installer, we do generally understand the reasons, and we do try to dispel the myths and misinformation about it.

I hope that helps.

Mark

Minor correction.
by Kees_B Forum moderator / January 10, 2012 9:37 PM PST
In reply to: I will try.

Our renumeration in 2011 was a box of Christmas chocolates and a pound of coffee.

Kees

True.
by MarkFlax Forum moderator / January 10, 2012 9:39 PM PST
In reply to: Minor correction.

I ate and drank mine already so I forgot.

Mark

No excuse
by stephen7144 / March 30, 2012 12:07 AM PDT
In reply to: I will try.

No your reply deos not help. Any site that nstalls anything to my computer without telling me is a pretty sleazy site. I only wish the government would go after sites like this and shut them down. And, yes I do mean CNET. You metnioned a toobar. I opted out of the toolbar and still got this adware from CNET. Anything installed on my computer without my clear consent I consider to be in the same class of trash as viruses and malware. It's clear that CNET and download.com can no longer be trusted and I will never dowload anything from them again.

Stop defending the wrapper
by cnetdownloaderhate / May 22, 2012 5:40 AM PDT
In reply to: I will try.

It should be removed, and promptly.

re adware/malware/virus
by barcadownunder / April 17, 2012 6:30 PM PDT

I am currently doing a full scan of my computer and Zone Alarm Security Suite has picked up the cnet downloader as a virus. This is something new, as I do a full scan once a week and a quick daily scan and the program automatically updates itself. I ran Malabytes last week and it did not pick this up, and I have not downloaded anything from Cnet for months!
I can't give you the links, its too long ago for my history to show it, but the programs were Pysol; free Youtube video downloader; Quickbooks Simple start 2010; the cnet downloader and the cnet toolbar, despite my always insisting it does not get downloaded.The latest of these programs was downloaded before Christmas. They were all scanned and passed as virus free twice, when I downloaded them and when I installed them!
I have always used Cnet, because I do not want to pick up viruses, and am hoping that its simply ZA got its knickers in a knot, but ZA was updated just a few hours ago, before the deep scan started. ZA also uses a heuristic scan as most scanners now do. I cannot explain why its taken this long, as in 4 months, to show up, and did not show up last week when the computer was scanned with the latest updated version of Malabytes. This is also several weeks after the rest of you started complaining about the same problem and I scan every day!
There is obviously no such thing as paranoia when it comes to the internet - its simply common sense.
As for CNET, I'm unlikely to be back, or to recommend the download section to anyone else for the moment. Its too risky.

Pup.cnet adware from cnet download on my computer also.
by mipam / January 18, 2012 3:34 PM PST

I installed Techtracker and was told to update Malwarebytes. I updated it and ran a scan. It classified one item as a danger: pup.cnet. I was shocked. I am not a techie and thought I could trust Cnet to be a safe place for downloads.

I have uninstalled Techtracker and after I post this message, will log off, run Malewarebytes again, and never visit Cnet again.

What a shame that the downloads from this site are no longer safe.

Sorry I'm late to responding to your complaint...
by Lee Koo (ADMIN) CNET staff/forum admin / January 26, 2012 7:49 AM PST

I have forwarded your complaint to the CNET Download Team to look into.

It likely a false positive, but I want to be sure. Once I hear something I will report back.

We apologize for the inconvenience, hopefully we'll get to the bottom of this.

Thanks for your patience.

-Lee
CNET Community

