Advise on new family laptop

by NewcastleThomas / October 2, 2014 7:00 AM PDT

Hello

We are looking for a new Family laptop - there seems to be so much choice out there I thought id get some inderpendent advise.

Basic laptop with Wifi and the normal connnects
HDMI port with good res (out put to a 24" LCD screen)
Fruture proof - enough ram and cpu (Quad core with 4 gigs ram mayne)

We play a few old games here are the specs

Processor : Pentium 4 3 GHz
Graphic Card : graphic card 128 MB (GeForce 6600 or better)
Ram Requirements : 1 GB RAM
Hard disk Space : 5.5 GB HDD
Operating System : Windows XP-Vista.

looking for a good well built laptop

At the top of this forum are some pickers and lists.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 2, 2014 8:04 AM PDT

Let's take a look at the top sellers link at Amazon.
http://www.amazon.com/Best-Sellers-Computers-Accessories-Laptop/zgbs/pc/565108

As to the HDMI, my very old Lenovo with a Core 2 Duo ran 1080p on the HDTV just fine. Almost all machines do that now.

The GeForce 6600 will be the deciding item so let's get something that matches the 6600 rates on a laptop.
For example the Intel Bay Trail Graphics scores at:
http://www.notebookcheck.net/Intel-HD-Graphics-Bay-Trail.103037.0.html would have me dismissing machines in that class.

However the 6600 Go is below the Bay Trail at:
http://www.notebookcheck.net/NVIDIA-GeForce-Go-6600.2147.0.html

So this means we're unsure what games you are asking about.
Even going up a lot with the usual Intel GPU such as:
http://www.notebookcheck.net/Intel-HD-Graphics-4400.91979.0.html which is better that the 6600 sees a lot of RED.

I'd want to hear some game titles to help narrow down the list.
Bob

update
by NewcastleThomas / October 3, 2014 5:19 AM PDT

Hello Bob

Thanks for getting back to me

Only game we play are world championship snooker Zero nine

Would like a laptop that will last - fruture proof a bit

Budget is £250-500

No country so how about an a8?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 3, 2014 5:32 AM PDT
In reply to: update
update part 2
by NewcastleThomas / October 3, 2014 7:40 PM PDT

Hello
I am in the UK

looking for more CPU and memory

OK, then the AMD A10 and more RAM.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / October 4, 2014 12:10 AM PDT
In reply to: update part 2
