AdviceOnBuyingNexusAbroad

by SurenSeven / August 31, 2013 1:17 AM PDT

Hey guys,
I have a question that's been on my mind for a while..
I am planning to buy the Nexus 5 from Australia's Play site through a friend there, as it won't be coming to my country (India) any time soon and then ship it here.. I just want to know what could be the problems that could arise of using it here. Luckily since it comes carrier unlocked THAT won't be a problem.. How about stuff like charging issues,like the difference in voltage frequencies in AU and here maybe etc etc. Are there country specific settings? I'l be spending lots a money on it so i want to make sure it lasts me long.
Thanks in advance Happy

Most likely the same as before.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / August 31, 2013 1:54 AM PDT

I will only note that folk burst into flames over warranty and support that often is non-existent on devices that cross borders. The usual reason for the buy is price but all those savings vanish if the buyer has any issue.

As to power voltage and frequencies the adapter I get here will work with simple plug adapters because the wall wart is what some call free voltage or more specifically 90 to 240 VAC and 50 or 60 Hz.

What's sad is that many folk have no idea what all that means and even with the internet they often ask what Hz is.
Bob

by SurenSeven / August 31, 2013 8:08 PM PDT

Thanks R. Proffitt ,the domestic voltage and freq here in India is 230-250 V and freq is 50 Hz. Well the warranty part i am willing to take a risk with. I've never had to go in for support for any of my gadgets before,i am hoping the Nexus won't be a problem either. The unpredictable(say,manufacturing defect) i'l have to ignore. I just want to know if there is some technicality that i need to consider before buying my phone abroad like the charging factor for instance. Is there anything else that could make my choice of buying a phone across the border a bad one?

You can read the adapter for it's input mains voltage.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 2, 2013 2:41 AM PDT
So that's easy to check out.

The other issue is the cellular bands and systems. You would get the full details on bands and technology then see if your carrier supports that.
Bob

