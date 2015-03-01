Advice to buy a new laptop

Hello
I am new in this forum Thank you very much for joining me
I am from England I'm looking to buy a new laptop
My budget is between £1000 to £1500 I could pay even more if it is worhwhile
I was interested in about a HP envy 17-j185, like this one on this link below
http://www.currys.ie/product/hp-envy-17j185na-173-touchscreen-laptop-silver/322740/401.0.0
but it seems always out of stock, I do like the 17.3 inches screen, since I have my Ipad when I travel
My usage about this laptop is mainly surfing the internet and I do have seveal cad/cam grafic softwares that I use for my job
Don't matter how much I pay but I want a good machine
Any suggestion according this matter will be very appreciative
Thank you very much in advance for your support
