I went with the Sony SZ. I use my laptop to travel so I was looking for portablilty and this laptop is small and light enough for hauling it around. I also like the battery life is long about 6 hrs. If your looking to haul your laptop around get the SZ if not stay with the FE.
I've been seriously considering the Sony SZ and FE for the past two weeks now but haven't been able to find many helpful customer reviews or any reviews on them from sites like cnet. I'm looking for a laptop that I can use now but will last me through law school(starting next year). I really like the SZ because of its light weight and all the power that's packed into it. I like the FE a lot too because of its similar features. Has anyone bought one or know anyone who has? What are your thoughts? Also, if there are any recommendations on cheaper similarly equiped laptops that'd be cool too.