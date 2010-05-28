Advice on Parts for Custom PC

You didn't state what you plan on using for a video card for this system, as this motherboard does not have an integrated video card.
Hello,
I'm in the process of putting together a list of parts for my first custom-built PC. I'm fairly new to custom-building, so I wanted to run this list by you guys to see if everything checks out OK.
Here's what I have so far:
Case:
Antec Three Hundred Black Steel ATX Mid Tower Computer Case
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16811129042
MoBo:
GIGABYTE GA-770T-USB3 AM3 AMD 770 USB 3.0 ATX AMD Motherboard:
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16813128431
RAM:
G.SKILL Ripjaws Series 4GB (2 x 2GB) 240-Pin DDR3
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16820231277
Processor:
AMD Athlon II X4 620 Propus 2.6GHz 4 x 512KB L2 Cache Socket AM3 95W Quad-Core Processor:
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16819103706
Power Source:
CORSAIR CMPSU-750TX 750W ATX12V / EPS12V SLI Ready CrossFire Ready 80 PLUS Certified Active PFC Compatible with Core i7 Power Supply:
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16817139006
Hard Drive:
Western Digital Caviar Blue WD10EALS 1TB 7200 RPM 32MB Cache SATA 3.0Gb/s 3.5" Internal Hard Drive
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16822136534
DVD Drive:
PLEXTOR 24X DVD/CD Writer Black SATA Model PX-880SA-26 LightScribe Support
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16827249051
Fans:
COOLER MASTER R4-L2R-20CG-GP 120mm Green LED Case Fan (x3)
http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16835103062