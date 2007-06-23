Cameras forum

General discussion

Advice on a camera good for "DOCUMENT CAPTURING"

by Shamimt / June 23, 2007 1:07 AM PDT

Hi there
My old Camera just died, and I'm looking to buy a digital camera along the lines of the Canon Powershot SD800 IS or the AD570 IS (i.e. my budget is up to $300)

I will use the camera for regular family and personal shots - but I also really need the camera to take good photos of old documents (archival material) - paper size varies, but is generally a regular Letter/A4 size paper.

Please can anyone advise if it's more important to have a more powerful optical zoom (e.g. 4x) or a wide angle lens (like the SD800) in order to get a better capture of the documents. - or is there other factors I need to consider? Obviously the aim would be that after picturing the documents, that I can view the text on the document clearly, with adequate contrast. I realise that lighting is a big issue, but are there any factors in the camera that I need to be looking for as well? Any specific models you can recommend?

Thanks to all you experts for your advice!!
Sham

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Advice on a camera good for "DOCUMENT CAPTURING"
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Advice on a camera good for "DOCUMENT CAPTURING"
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
Let's say what DPI we need for a document?
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 23, 2007 2:00 AM PDT

I'm picking 600 DPI since you wrote archival. It's a document and not a picture so color is unimportant.

To take a readable picture of a 8.5 x 11 inch paper that works out to be this formula.

8.5 x 11 x 600 x 600 = 33,660,000 pixels

You'll need a 34 megapixel camera to get this done.

Today I only see 10 megapixel in the consumer cameras.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks! -
by Shamimt / June 23, 2007 2:11 AM PDT

Great Bob! Sounds like I'm doomed then! Well, assuming I won't wait until 2012 for that camera, is it then just the Megapixels that is the most important factor? I will obviously just then aim for the highest available, and will not get 600DPI as you explained. Is anyone aware of any cameras that have a "document capture" mode?
Thanks a lot for your help!

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
A scanner would do this better.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 23, 2007 2:17 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks! -

It's like they saw. Get the right tool for the job.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
If you can convince libraries!
by Shamimt / June 23, 2007 2:23 AM PDT

Hi Bob!
Yes, obviously a scanner is ideal - however most historical libraries and archives don't allow scanning (for the light) and will allow digital cameras without flash - which is why I'm on this track! But thanks a lot for your advice.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Most research libraries offer such services.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 23, 2007 2:28 AM PDT

I've been to such research libraries and they have the tools to give you an image for inclusion for the usual papers.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
(NT) Oops, saw or rather say.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / June 23, 2007 2:25 AM PDT
Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Document Capture
by snapshot2 Forum moderator / June 23, 2007 8:59 AM PDT

Most digital cameras can capture documents.

Some have a special "mode" setting for documents or text.

I have used the Fujifilm F30 for copying 8.5 x 11 inch pages.
It has a "text" mode.
It can handle documents much larger and much smaller too.
The F30 has 6 megapixels and that is sufficient for documents.

In text mode, you have a choice of flash or no flash,
and Macro mode is automatically selected.
If the room is well lit, you will be able to capture documents while hand holding the camera.

For better aiming accuracy, a tripod is preferred.

...
..
.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Cameras forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.