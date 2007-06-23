Advice on a camera good for "DOCUMENT CAPTURING"

Hi there

My old Camera just died, and I'm looking to buy a digital camera along the lines of the Canon Powershot SD800 IS or the AD570 IS (i.e. my budget is up to $300)



I will use the camera for regular family and personal shots - but I also really need the camera to take good photos of old documents (archival material) - paper size varies, but is generally a regular Letter/A4 size paper.



Please can anyone advise if it's more important to have a more powerful optical zoom (e.g. 4x) or a wide angle lens (like the SD800) in order to get a better capture of the documents. - or is there other factors I need to consider? Obviously the aim would be that after picturing the documents, that I can view the text on the document clearly, with adequate contrast. I realise that lighting is a big issue, but are there any factors in the camera that I need to be looking for as well? Any specific models you can recommend?



Thanks to all you experts for your advice!!

Sham