Advice for a complete & smart CRM - Comparing choices

Here it is the list of world's best CRMs software with case study and features which guides you to choose one of the best tool for your organization. Check the link below:
http://www.softwareadvice.com/crm/
Hello everybody!
I am looking for a CRM and comparing alternatives.
It has to be complete, smart, easy, free (at least for the beginning) and open source.
I am getting an idea of 3 CRMs that seem to meet these needs.
They are: Sugar (the most known), Vtiger and Vtecrm
Any opinion or advice about those or others?
Thank you