Advice for a complete & smart CRM - Comparing choices

by youngpainter / July 14, 2015 4:01 AM PDT

Hello everybody!
I am looking for a CRM and comparing alternatives.
It has to be complete, smart, easy, free (at least for the beginning) and open source.
I am getting an idea of 3 CRMs that seem to meet these needs.
They are: Sugar (the most known), Vtiger and Vtecrm
Any opinion or advice about those or others?
Thank you

7 total posts
Re: Smart and Free CRM
by quickfms / July 21, 2015 12:04 AM PDT

Here it is the list of world's best CRMs software with case study and features which guides you to choose one of the best tool for your organization. Check the link below:
http://www.softwareadvice.com/crm/

Re: Re: Smart and Free CRM
by youngpainter / July 27, 2015 2:55 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: Smart and Free CRM

Well thanks, I already knew this site, but I am more focused on the 3 choices I mentioned. I read about them on web forums, I was curious, so I started doing some work. I draw my conclusions after the next tests.

my thoughts after comparison
by youngpainter / August 13, 2015 4:00 AM PDT

After a long comparison and test work with the free editions of Sugar, Vtiger and VTE:
- I am disappointed by Sugar
- I enjoyed enough Vtiger
- I am surprised by VTE
To cut the story short, here you are the "added values" I found:
VTECRM
1. Smart tool for chat and data sharing
2. Superior equipment/options on many areas
3. Superior user preferences and advanced settings
4. General interface and browsing
VTIGER
1. Advanced graphs and dashboards
2. General interface and browsing
SUGAR
1. Some system settings
2. Some features (ROI, vCard)
If you would like to read the long story, the whole comparison work, go to comparingcrm DOT blogspot DOT com
It has been a work so long and detailed that I thought to make it available to everybody. And I have not finished yet Happy

Free? I dont think so
by Bambicruz / October 6, 2015 11:48 PM PDT

What do you mean exactly by "Free"? There are so many CRM options out there I wouldn't even know where to start and most of them do offer some sort of "Free" tier, but it's certainly going to be restrictive (e.g. only 1 user).

Below are some articles that can help you compare some of the more popular optionS:

http://zapier.com/learn/ultimate-guide-to-crm-apps/best-crm-app/
http://www.fundivo.com/tips/technology/what-is-the-best-crm-for-your-small-business/
http://www.reviews.com/crm-software/small-business-crm/

Cloud based, cost effective alternative.
by Anna_Walker / December 7, 2015 4:26 AM PST

CRM Infographics
