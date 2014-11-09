Speakeasy forum

Ads in your OPs

by Steven Haninger / November 9, 2014 12:36 AM PST

Just noticed something when using a machine w/Firefox and no ad blocking. If a post contains no or only one response, the OP remains as written. If the thread has 3 or more posts, the OP gets it's text shifted left and an a block with an advertisement (usually animated) is placed to the right in the same text box. I guess if you don't want ads placed with your OPs, you either never initiate a conversation or hope no one cares to respond.

Hi Steven.
by Dafydd Forum moderator / November 9, 2014 12:44 AM PST
In reply to: Ads in your OPs

I get ads on the OPs post. I don't use an adblocker and wondered about this. I'm on an Android tablet at the moment. Maybe someone can elicit?
Dafydd.

Lee Koo wrote about it a while ago.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / November 9, 2014 12:49 AM PST
In reply to: Hi Steven.

I see they worked on it and yes, the adbot only does that after so many posts in a thread. At first OutBrain was pretty bad. So bad that I think they turned it off. Now I think Yahoo powers it or Yahoo bought OutBrain.
Bob

Thanks for that.
by Dafydd Forum moderator / November 9, 2014 12:53 AM PST

It doesn't bother me but I just wondered.
Dafydd.

I noticed yesterday
by TONI H / November 9, 2014 12:51 AM PST
In reply to: Ads in your OPs

using Firefox also that when I opened an OP with a 'private window', the ad was gone but so was the link to 'next unread'....I had to reopen the OP with a normal new window in order to see any posted 'next unread' to show up. I don't use an adblocker.

