Adobe Updater in Photoshop CS4 ask me to update repeatedly

Problem with Adobe CS4 started when Adobe Updater fail to update Adobe Acrobat Pro 9.1.3 to 9.20.
What I did was to uninstall Acrobat Pro 9.1.3, reinstall it from CS4 DVD. Then run updates to 9.2.
Now I have another issue occured. Adobe Update in Photoshop CS4 prompted me to install Camera Raw Update 5.5. I did so, but after installed,wnen I run Adobe Updater, it prompt me to update Camera Raw 5.5 Plugin again and again in loop.
I downloaded Camera Raw 5.5 install file from Adobe, run it separately. It won't do anything, stated that I have already had Camera Raw 5.5 installed.
So how can I get out of this annoying problem. Adobe I paid for the product that is getting more and more buggy and complicate!
Can any friend here help me out of this annoying situation? Thank for advice in advance
