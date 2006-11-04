Adobe problem: cooltype.dll Can Anybody Help?

http://www.dll-files.com/search.php?s=CoolType
Bottom one says it is for Adobe.
Darrell Lewis
Suddenly neither of our photo editing programs will work. (Adobe PhotoDeluxe 4.0 and Photoshop 5.0). We get the error message that windows has encoutered a problem and needs to close before the programs even open fully.
The event viewer shows this:
AcroRd32.exe generated an application error. The exception generated was c0000005 at address 080E7CA0 (CoolType).
I've tried everything I can think of, including uninstalling and reinstalling everything Adobe.
Adobe's website is silent on this, and tech support isn't open on weekends. Does anybody have any idea how to remedy this problem?
