Adobe.com Log In Failure?

Hey everyone.
I hope i am in the right thread. i made an adobe account the other day and when i go to log in, the page practically just refreshes. i have all cookies going through, none being blocked, when i go to log in. i went on my dads compter (same settings)it works. i want to download the trial of adobe cs4 but it wont let me log in. customer support is not woring. i am using internet explorer.
any idea what to do?
