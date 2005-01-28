Adnet & DSO Exploit

This may not help the other problem but it should fix the DSO one. Make sure you do these in the correct order. That is a bug in Spybot which does not actually fix the problem when it says it does. There has been a beta fix released for it. Just download it on top of your current version. It will change your version to 1.3.1TX After you download it, run Spybot S&D, let it fix the exploit, then reboot and run it again. It should be gone, if not, just put it into ignore until Spybot comes out with a permanent fix for it which should be soon. I'm not sure if the rebooting is totally necessary but it seems to work better that way.

http://www.majorgeeks.com/download4392.html



Also, please be careful at Major Geeks and do NOT click on the ads, make sure you click on the correct thing it's confusing there unless you are used to it. Click on one of the "download locations" near the top of the page and when it takes you to the next page, do NOT click on the ad there, just wait for the download dialog box to start. Also make sure that Spybot is closed when you do this download and installation. Once that is done, open Spybot up and follow my previous instructions.