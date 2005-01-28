Spyware, Viruses, & Security forum

General discussion

Adnet & DSO Exploit

by SeaSaltJenny / January 28, 2005 4:07 AM PST

I use window XP firewall, Avast anti-virus, SpyBot Search & Destroy, Ad-aware, SpywareBlaster and A-squared, no matter what I try, I cannot get Adnet and DSO Exploit out of my Registry, as soon as I delete them, they are right back. Help, I am so sick of the pop-ups! Nothing seems to catch them. SpyBot seems to be the best at detecting them, but when I try to fix them, SpyBot says that these two problems could not be fixed and then asks me to run SpyBot at start-up and then reboot. Yet still they are right back on! I have given up using Internet Explorer or any windows applications because of the pop ups and crashes, I use Mozilla Firefox now, for a couple of days no pop ups, but even now occasionally, I get pop ups with Mozilla. Help! P.S. I seem to be having all this trouble since installing XP SP2, is it related? My windows applications seem to be most infected, (oops...I mean affected, LOL)

10 total posts
Collapse -
Try this for the DSO Exploit
by roddy32 / January 28, 2005 6:16 AM PST
In reply to: Adnet & DSO Exploit

This may not help the other problem but it should fix the DSO one. Make sure you do these in the correct order. That is a bug in Spybot which does not actually fix the problem when it says it does. There has been a beta fix released for it. Just download it on top of your current version. It will change your version to 1.3.1TX After you download it, run Spybot S&D, let it fix the exploit, then reboot and run it again. It should be gone, if not, just put it into ignore until Spybot comes out with a permanent fix for it which should be soon. I'm not sure if the rebooting is totally necessary but it seems to work better that way.
http://www.majorgeeks.com/download4392.html

Also, please be careful at Major Geeks and do NOT click on the ads, make sure you click on the correct thing it's confusing there unless you are used to it. Click on one of the "download locations" near the top of the page and when it takes you to the next page, do NOT click on the ad there, just wait for the download dialog box to start. Also make sure that Spybot is closed when you do this download and installation. Once that is done, open Spybot up and follow my previous instructions.

Collapse -
DSO zapped! Yay! What about Adnet?
by SeaSaltJenny / January 28, 2005 7:55 AM PST

Thank you so much! it worked, but I still have adnet, I can't seem to find out what it even is? Does anyone out there know how to get rid of this thing?

Collapse -
Glad DSO is gone, you're welcome and
by roddy32 / January 28, 2005 8:12 AM PST

where exactly are you seeing adnet? Is that from a popup? I did some searching for this today and most of the solutions that I found involved HijackThis logs which we don't do here. I'm confused though as whether you are seeing adnet from a Spybot scan or is that where the popups are coming from? Could you elaborate a little more and maybe one of us can help with the too.

Collapse -
adnet in my registry
by SeaSaltJenny / January 28, 2005 11:25 AM PST

Adnet shows up in ad-aware, spybot, and a-squared after I run them, it says that it is a critical item level 4, and when I try to remove it, it says that it can't be removed because it is probably in use, and then asks me to run again after a restart, but its always there, maybe its just supposed to be there?? I don't even know what it is.

I haven't had a single pop-up since I got rid of the DSO (I'm knocking on wood), thank you again, what a relief.

Collapse -
OK, Let's try your
by roddy32 / January 28, 2005 11:43 AM PST
In reply to: adnet in my registry

scans again in Safe Mode. Directions for that are in this link. Only necessary items start in safe mode but you can still do your scans.
http://www.pchell.com/support/safemode.shtml

Also, I think you said you had XP which means a copy of this might be in system restore also so you are going to have to disable that and then renable it again and create a new one AFTER you get a clean scan though. Directions for that are here.
http://www.pchell.com/virus/systemrestore.shtml

Collapse -
Safe mode erased my hard drive!
by SeaSaltJenny / February 1, 2005 5:22 PM PST
In reply to: OK, Let's try your

I tried to go into safe mode like you said with the F8 key, and it wouldn't work, so I went into msconfig and did it that way, and my puter wouldn't boot at all, I got a white screen, I tried everything to get it back, I had to format and reload xp. I lost everything. My son's wedding pictures, I never got around to putting on disk, I am so upset. Adnet is gone, but DSO is back. I feel sick. I'm now reloading all my software, some of which was preloaded when I bought this, so I'll never have it again. I just came back here to get the link for the DSO fix. I'm hating life now, and these stupid boxes that are supposed to make our lives easier. its 1:20 am and the box is stealing my sleep again, its a conspiracy.

Collapse -
Jenny
by roddy32 / February 1, 2005 8:30 PM PST

I have no idea why something like that would happen going into safe mode. I have never heard of that happening to anyone before. It's a diagnostic mode that is used by everybody.

Collapse -
How can I retrieve my files?
by SeaSaltJenny / February 3, 2005 5:09 AM PST
In reply to: Jenny

I don't know why it did it either. I never expected it. Maybe AdnetBDE is a worm? I'm not that computer literate, but I think maybe something didn't want me in safe mode. Well, now I'm trying to figure out how to get my files back, you hear all the time about people recovering files even after a reformat, but how???? I really miss my photos, and some preloaded software that I don't have disks for. Any help?

Collapse -
Won't be easy...
by Marianna Schmudlach / February 3, 2005 5:59 AM PST

as you reformatted your computer. I also have never heard you had to reformat a computer after going into safemode - that is "new" to me.

WE are "preaching" in most of the forums here BACK UP all programs, pictures etc. from which you do NOT have a CD .

I don't know IF it will help in your situation - there are professional programs for recovery - I have never tried them - so, I have NO idea how and IF they will work.

You could have a look here:

http://www.pcworld.com/downloads/file_description/0,fid,6827,00.asp

Sorry, I don't have better news for you.

btw. I can't find "much" about Adnet - only: a direct marketing services provider

