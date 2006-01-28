Administrator rights

In regedit, the example key can't be changed until you right click on it and add yourself to the owner of the key as well as check off that you want to grant permission to change it.



XP is based on the security model of Windows NT, 2000 so it's been a rough road for Windows 98 owners where there was no security at all.



The next problem once you understand that the administrator does not mean "just do it", you get to dive in and find what item, registry entry is locked. When I see this I explore 2 areas to figure it out. Since I'm not at your machine I can't tell you the exact steps but the direction to move towards.



1. The EVENT VIEWER.



Since there was a message, the registry key might be noted in the event viewer.



2. Google.com



I also may explore what others have written about this error message.



Bob