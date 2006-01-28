Windows Legacy OS forum

Administrator rights

by jeffski / January 28, 2006 11:38 PM PST

I recently downloaded "teakui" to remove email details on loggin page. I use Incredimail as my email programme, this is now not my default programme and it will not let me change it. It says "you need administrator or power user privileges in order to set it"
I am the administrator ???? Any ideas?

A quick example of ...
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 28, 2006 11:43 PM PST
In reply to: Administrator rights

When you can change something but you are the admin.

For example, you want to change a value in the registry and will get said error. What you have to do is first grant yourself the right to change it and then change it. Your choice to revoke the right afterwards.

Admin does not mean that you can change anything without question. It just means you have the rights to do so.

Bob

the right
by jeffski / January 28, 2006 11:46 PM PST
In reply to: A quick example of ...

Can you tell me how to grant myself the right to change things then?

In the former example.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / January 29, 2006 12:02 AM PST
In reply to: the right

In regedit, the example key can't be changed until you right click on it and add yourself to the owner of the key as well as check off that you want to grant permission to change it.

XP is based on the security model of Windows NT, 2000 so it's been a rough road for Windows 98 owners where there was no security at all.

The next problem once you understand that the administrator does not mean "just do it", you get to dive in and find what item, registry entry is locked. When I see this I explore 2 areas to figure it out. Since I'm not at your machine I can't tell you the exact steps but the direction to move towards.

1. The EVENT VIEWER.

Since there was a message, the registry key might be noted in the event viewer.

2. Google.com

I also may explore what others have written about this error message.

Bob

