Administrator Priviledge Probs in Xp

Here is the whole problem from start to finish. I have a desktop pc and a laptop, wireless network. I connect from my desktop to my laptop with RealVNC. When I restart my laptop I had to physically go to it and type in my password on the welcome screen before the system would start and load the VNC server which allows me to start a client on my desktop and access it. About a year ago I didnt have this problem, when my laptop restarted I could connect with VNC and then do the welcome screen from my desktop, this is what I was trying to accomplish today and I messed some things up...



I had two user accounts on my laptop, as far as i know, Admin and Dana. Both had admin priv's. First I removed my password from Dana thinking it would just start the pc automatically without the login screen.. That didnt work.. so I tried to disable the welcome screen but still got a log in window on restart, like win2000, where you put in your name and password.. Since I had removed the password I could just enter Dana and then press enter to start the pc... Then I read online about doing the run>cmd>passwordnumbers2 or something and I disabled the need to enter a password, still thinking this would allow me to bypass the whole login phase of start up. BUT when I restarted I still got the log in screen and when I got the pc started up I was unable to access user accounts, preform system restore, and my Administrator password no longer works. I have tried to go in safe mode and enter my admin password but it will not work. Dana is considered a guest account with no admin privs and I can not do anything. I have lost my admin account? What can I do to fix this? Is there a way to reset all passwords, user accounts, etc..



I have winxp home edition.. Thanks for any help.