Administrator account-Stuck

Download the .iso file from Microsoft and do a fresh install of Windows 10.
Kees
So I made a lot of mess on my new Windows 10.I wanted to play FarmVille 2.Because its free on Windows 10.Microsoft wanted from me to make an account.I did it.And then when I turn off my PC .It wanted for me password from my account to log in to my computer.I wanted to change the settings and to remove the account.But I made that Microsoft account Standard type and Accidentally I made the hidden account named ASP.NET Machine account to be my administrator.So this ASP.NET Machine is now my administrator it is password protected and I cant do nothing on my computer .Are there any ideas how to fix this?Don't know If this is the forum to write this.Sorry from my English.