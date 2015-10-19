Computer Help forum

Administrator account-Stuck

by Bebche85 / October 19, 2015 3:51 AM PDT

So I made a lot of mess on my new Windows 10.I wanted to play FarmVille 2.Because its free on Windows 10.Microsoft wanted from me to make an account.I did it.And then when I turn off my PC .It wanted for me password from my account to log in to my computer.I wanted to change the settings and to remove the account.But I made that Microsoft account Standard type and Accidentally I made the hidden account named ASP.NET Machine account to be my administrator.So this ASP.NET Machine is now my administrator it is password protected and I cant do nothing on my computer .Are there any ideas how to fix this?Don't know If this is the forum to write this.Sorry from my English.

Re: stuck
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 19, 2015 3:57 AM PDT

Download the .iso file from Microsoft and do a fresh install of Windows 10.

Kees

Cannot
by Bebche85 / October 19, 2015 4:01 AM PDT
In reply to: Re: stuck

I cant install anything cuz the admin wants a password

Ideas?
by Bebche85 / October 19, 2015 4:10 AM PDT
In reply to: Cannot

Any Ideas guys?

Re: cannot
by Kees_B Forum moderator / October 19, 2015 8:16 AM PDT
In reply to: Cannot

A fresh install of the OS deletes everything on the hard disk and makes a nice new admin account for you. So you can!

Kees

