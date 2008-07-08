Hi, hope someone can help me, i really appricate that. I am currently living in an apartment, and i think there are 15 more apartments from the same building where i live. The internet service is provided to all residents, but the speed of the internet is so slow, probably is all the people from the same building are sharing the same cable. I have checked out the panel from my utility closet, what i see there is cable input into a High performance splitter and three other cables are output from the same splitter, i believe they are designed for TV cable, Telephone, and Internet cable. I have heard some information from my previous internet provider of my old apartment. It is possible to just get rid of TV cable and Telephone, and put all the power into the internet cable. It may boost up the internet speed. Has anyone heard about this, and is it possible to do it myself? Thank you so much for your opinion!!!