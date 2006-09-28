Address Book with a few Requirements

Much like Diogenes I think you may want to create this yourself since the search seems doomed.
Bob
I've wanted to update our old Day Timer and started looking at address book software. Yikes! Some have too little and others too much. Here's my requirements if anyone can help:
1. Standard addresses with ability to combine main and spouse names for print out and mail merge
2. hold email address
3. have categories like personal and business or medical but also custom categories like Christmas Card List for selective out put
4. Be able to import and export with standard formats ((CSV, Outlook, Outlook Express, etc)
5. Includes important data such as birthday and anniversary dates.
ANything come to mind that's simple, cheap and flexible?
Thanks! Larry