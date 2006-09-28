PC Applications forum

Address Book with a few Requirements

by nwlarry / September 28, 2006 6:56 AM PDT

I've wanted to update our old Day Timer and started looking at address book software. Yikes! Some have too little and others too much. Here's my requirements if anyone can help:

1. Standard addresses with ability to combine main and spouse names for print out and mail merge

2. hold email address

3. have categories like personal and business or medical but also custom categories like Christmas Card List for selective out put

4. Be able to import and export with standard formats ((CSV, Outlook, Outlook Express, etc)

5. Includes important data such as birthday and anniversary dates.

ANything come to mind that's simple, cheap and flexible?

Thanks! Larry

4 total posts
Never seen that item number 1.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / September 28, 2006 7:19 AM PDT

Much like Diogenes I think you may want to create this yourself since the search seems doomed.

Bob

Excel
by ChuckT / September 28, 2006 2:33 PM PDT

I would say that Excel could do all of that. And if you want cheap, just go with the free alternative, OpenOffice.

You might have something there
by nwlarry / September 29, 2006 11:38 AM PDT
In reply to: Excel

The database in OpenOffice might just do the trick if I end up doing it myself. I know Excel could hold the data but am not skilled at formatting the output. Thanks

