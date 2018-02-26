Address book help!!!

I just got a Samsung SGH-a437 and I have noticed that when people call it only shows their phone number and not the name. The numbers that call me are in my address book but still do not show up as what I named them, they only show their phone number. I just wanted to know if there was a way to change it so that when people from my address book call me, their names would show up instead of the number.
