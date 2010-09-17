Address Book Blank Help!

that "some things must be deleted from the Frameworks Folder in the System/Library"
Not the sort of thing that happens accidentally, or spontaneously.
Is there something that you are not telling us?
Suddenly I have a blank Address book; The metafolder still has all the addresses which I can view with Quickview (select+spacebar).I've tried everything: resync with Mobile with another computer, reset Sync, delete Preferences.
In the other account on the same computer, I have the same problem so it must be a system problem. I have looked at fonts and duplicates. The address book says it is empty and the "Add" contacts does not work, if i add a contact through Mail, it does not show. Most menus are greyed out. Looked on the Internet: quite a few people with the same problem; I don't want to re-install the system from scratch if I can avoid it.
I suspect some things must be deleted from the Frameworks Folder in the System/Library but have no idea which one.
any idea or have you encountered the same problem?
Mac OS X 10.6.4
MacBook Pro