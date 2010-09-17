Address Book Blank Help!

Mac OS forum

by Henry Leperlier / September 17, 2010 10:39 AM PDT

Suddenly I have a blank Address book; The metafolder still has all the addresses which I can view with Quickview (select+spacebar).I've tried everything: resync with Mobile with another computer, reset Sync, delete Preferences.
In the other account on the same computer, I have the same problem so it must be a system problem. I have looked at fonts and duplicates. The address book says it is empty and the "Add" contacts does not work, if i add a contact through Mail, it does not show. Most menus are greyed out. Looked on the Internet: quite a few people with the same problem; I don't want to re-install the system from scratch if I can avoid it.
I suspect some things must be deleted from the Frameworks Folder in the System/Library but have no idea which one.
any idea or have you encountered the same problem?
Mac OS X 10.6.4
One wonders what makes you think
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / September 17, 2010 11:10 AM PDT

that "some things must be deleted from the Frameworks Folder in the System/Library"

Not the sort of thing that happens accidentally, or spontaneously.

Is there something that you are not telling us?

P

and your fix is?
by Henry Leperlier / September 17, 2010 11:23 AM PDT

because on another forum, a similar problem was solved by deleting/replacing a frameworks file connected with Google. I fail to understand your "is there something you're not telling us"? This is just a technical forum not a private investigation.
Do you have any constructive suggestion for help to offer?

Every Troubleshooting procedure
by mrmacfixit Forum moderator / September 17, 2010 11:40 PM PDT
In reply to: and your fix is?

is an investigation.

How else would one find out what lead up to the event, what had already been tried and what the results were.
In this particular case, there actually is something that you did not tell us. You deleted some files on the advice of someone.

Try this:

Go to ~\Library\Application Support\Address Book

Locate two files; AddressBook.data and AddressBook.data.previous.
Drag AddressBook.data to the desktop.
Duplicate AddressBook.data.previous and rename the copy to AddressBook.data
Launch Address Book

If that does not restore your records, then there will be nothing to back up.

In that case, you launch your Time Machine Backup, or any backup, and restore from there

Worst case scenario, an Archive and Install of the System.

P

Be careful!
by terrytoledo / May 23, 2012 6:45 PM PDT

I read for hours today about this topic. Address Book goes blank and will not create a single email listing. Some found, including myself, that Time Machine was not able to resolve the issue by restoring the application or the library directory. I too was puzzled and resolved to inspect the install disc. There is no custom install for Mail and Address Book, so I attempted to re-install the OS. My installation failed! Now, my brand new MacBook Pro needs to be re-formatted. Hard to believe? You're telling me! Tread lightly on this problem! Address Book for Snow Leopard is corrupt. Delete it with extreme prejudice.

