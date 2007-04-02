PC Hardware forum

General discussion

Adding a Ultra ATA to a Dell desktop with SATA

by sgmuser / April 2, 2007 9:14 PM PDT

Iam trying to add a Ultra ATA Barracuda Seagate 7200 40Gig to a Dell dimension 4700 desktop with SATA HDD installed and working perfectly already. I have added the HDD to the cable which is used to connect to the CD ROM. I enabled the HDD in Bios. But still not able to detect in WinXP.

There are three setup available in the jumper.
1. Master/Slave
2. Cable Select
3. Limits drive capacity

I tried all three but still no success. Any pointer would be of helpful.

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Adding a Ultra ATA to a Dell desktop with SATA
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Adding a Ultra ATA to a Dell desktop with SATA
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
8 total posts
Collapse -
The master is usual unless we use the 80 conductor cable.
by R. Proffitt Forum moderator / April 2, 2007 11:12 PM PDT

Then we use cable select. The drive limit is not used.

But did you partition and format the drive? If not, it won't show in Explorer.

Bob

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
a fast hard drive on the same cable as a cd-rom
by ramarc / April 3, 2007 3:01 AM PDT

is not recommended. you may run into issues and the drive may not perform at its full potential. have your considered adding a pci ata controller (about $25)?

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Another place to check
by linkit / April 3, 2007 5:03 AM PDT

After you follow R. Proffitt's jumpering tips, check DISK MANAGEMENT for the hard drive. Sometimes new hard drives or hard drives formatted in another OS (Linux, etc.) will not show in My Computer, but they will show in Disk Management.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Help me with Disk Management
by sgmuser / April 3, 2007 11:22 PM PDT
In reply to: Another place to check

Thanks so much for the tips.

Can you pls help me with the Disk Management? Is it a software? Previously in Bios, I used to a see an option to auto detect HDDs. But I dont see it nowadays mboards.

Thanks in adv for the help.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Help and Support
by linkit / April 6, 2007 6:25 AM PDT

Start > Help and Support. Type Disk Management into the Search textbox and press your Enter key.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Try
by VAPCMD / April 7, 2007 3:32 AM PDT

GO TO:
START
SETTINGS
CONTROL PANEL
ADMINISTRATIVE TOOLS
COMPUTER MANAGEMENT
DISK MANAGEMENT

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Before connecting a new hard drive to any XP
by tcantrelln / April 8, 2007 7:56 AM PDT
In reply to: Try

Computer, I always (Hope this has a floppy drive) disconnect the Sata booting 'C' drive, connect the new HD to an ide channel, cable select, boot the computer with the Manufacturers floppy (maybe CD like some of them come with nowadays.) Use the create option, format, check disk, make active (or not- that's a whole other set of questions to be debated), then shut down, reconnect the Sata booting drive, during boot press whatever key to get to setup menu (Del, or F2, or F1, whatever) verify the first hard drive in boot sequence is the sata drive, let the computer boot, most likely the drive will appear as "E" (If all you have is the Sata C drive, an optical drive, and your new one. If it's still not showing, go to diak management and look for it, assign it a letter, change the path, whatever. Inside XP booted you can then be sure the formatted file system is what you wanted (NTFS or Fat32). bingo, you should be there.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to PC Hardware forum 8 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.