Adding a Ultra ATA to a Dell desktop with SATA

Then we use cable select. The drive limit is not used.
But did you partition and format the drive? If not, it won't show in Explorer.
Bob
Iam trying to add a Ultra ATA Barracuda Seagate 7200 40Gig to a Dell dimension 4700 desktop with SATA HDD installed and working perfectly already. I have added the HDD to the cable which is used to connect to the CD ROM. I enabled the HDD in Bios. But still not able to detect in WinXP.
There are three setup available in the jumper.
1. Master/Slave
2. Cable Select
3. Limits drive capacity
I tried all three but still no success. Any pointer would be of helpful.