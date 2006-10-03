Windows Legacy OS forum

General discussion

Adding a Registry String

by Reno / October 3, 2006 10:56 PM PDT

How do I add a new registry string in Win XP?

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Adding a Registry String
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Adding a Registry String
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
3 total posts
Collapse -
Editing the registry...
by John.Wilkinson / October 4, 2006 1:43 AM PDT

Your question tells me that you're not referring to specific directions and are not familiar with the registry. That is not a good basis to begin for editing your registry can be dangerous and result in your computer being unable to boot. Unless you know exactly what you are doing you do not want to proceed.

That said, to launch the built-in registry editor go Start->Run and type in regedit. You can then navigate the registry and, when you find the location where you wish to add an entry, right-click and create the key/value of your choice.

Again, unless you know exactly what you are doing you do not want to proceed.

Hope this helps,
John

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Reply to: Adding a Registry String
by caktus / October 4, 2006 6:30 AM PDT

If you are attempting to make a partiular repair, etc. specificts would help.

e.g. Note: If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem.

If you are just interested in learning about the Windows Regidtry Registry Guide for Windows and Demystifying the Windows Registry are a couple of the many places to start.

If you plan on making changes to the Registry it's often best to make one change at a time and only after backing up the Registry key (folder) in case the change may cause undesired effects.

Hope this helps.

Charlie

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Windows Legacy OS forum 3 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.