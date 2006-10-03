Adding a Registry String

Your question tells me that you're not referring to specific directions and are not familiar with the registry. That is not a good basis to begin for editing your registry can be dangerous and result in your computer being unable to boot. Unless you know exactly what you are doing you do not want to proceed.
That said, to launch the built-in registry editor go Start->Run and type in regedit. You can then navigate the registry and, when you find the location where you wish to add an entry, right-click and create the key/value of your choice.
Again, unless you know exactly what you are doing you do not want to proceed.
Hope this helps,
John
How do I add a new registry string in Win XP?