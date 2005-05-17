Storage forum

General discussion

Adding a new SATA hard drive - any tips?

by marljac / May 17, 2005 10:46 AM PDT

I have a home built PC with Windows XP home, 2.4gb processor, 1gb RAM, and an 80 gb SATA hard drive. My drive is full of video and pics so I bought a new 200gb SATA drive that I would like to make my primary C: drive and keep the old one just for storage. I have XP Professional disk that I want to install on the new drive. I would like to transfer some programs to the new drive but do a clean install of the operating system. First, any suggestions on software to help transfer the programs? Second, what steps should I take to install the new drive? Should I install it in the computer first, install XP pro on it, transfer the programs from the old one, and then wipe the old one clean and reformat it? Any steps I'm missing? Thanks in advance for the help!
Mike

Discussion is locked
Flag
Permalink
You are posting a reply to: Adding a new SATA hard drive - any tips?
The posting of advertisements, profanity, or personal attacks is prohibited. Please refer to our CNET Forums policies for details. All submitted content is subject to our Terms of Use.
Track this discussion and email me when there are updates

If you're asking for technical help, please be sure to include all your system info, including operating system, model number, and any other specifics related to the problem. Also please exercise your best judgment when posting in the forums--revealing personal information such as your e-mail address, telephone number, and address is not recommended.

You are reporting the following post: Adding a new SATA hard drive - any tips?
This post has been flagged and will be reviewed by our staff. Thank you for helping us maintain CNET's great community.
Sorry, there was a problem flagging this post. Please try again now or at a later time.
If you believe this post is offensive or violates the CNET Forums' Usage policies, you can report it below (this will not automatically remove the post). Once reported, our moderators will be notified and the post will be reviewed.
Track this discussion
Thread display: Collapse / Expand
6 total posts
Collapse -
You might get away with this
by Steven Haninger / May 18, 2005 12:00 PM PDT

It's an old trick. You would need to install the new drive by itself and do your clean windows installation. Once done, you put in the old drive and delete the Windows folder. You can then copy the Program Files folder to the new drive as well as other folders that have programs but are not under Program files. Your personal files such as in My Documents will also need to be copied over. Next, you still get to reinstall all of your applications and update them. This is because the files created by them in the Windows folders and sub-folders is gone as well as are their registry entries. There is no guarantee, however, that all will go smoothly. Good luck.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks I'll try it...
by marljac / May 23, 2005 7:44 AM PDT

I'll try this when I get some time. I'm also considering just installing the new drive, installing xp pro on it, installing all the programs I have on disk and getting the pics and videos off the old drive and putting them on the new drive. Once I have everything I need from the old drive would I reformat it to us it for storage?
Thanks for your help
Mike

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Old drive as storage
by Steven Haninger / May 23, 2005 10:20 AM PDT
In reply to: Thanks I'll try it...

You can certainly format and use it for storage. I prefer my smaller drive for the OS and apps and the larger for storage but your SATA might have a small performance advantage making it worthwhile as a primary drive. The choice is your own in how to use it.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
New Sata
by tsranch / May 25, 2005 9:52 AM PDT

As stated, disconnect the PATA, format and load XP on the SATA. Reconnect the "Storage" disk as 'slave' using cable select. Believe me, I know, been there, done that. Then use "File and Settings Transfer Wizard" to bring over all the info from the old storage disk (XP). hard copy the program files from storage(D) to boot(C) disk. when all that's done and you're satisfied everything is there, then reformat the "D" drive. There are also converters for PATA to SATA connect so one can use the SATA controller only, makes for a clean running system. I'm running at 1300 mb/s transfer for both "C" and "D" where "D" is a western 40gb PATA with a converter.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Collapse -
Thanks!
by marljac / May 25, 2005 1:52 PM PDT
In reply to: New Sata

Actually both my current 80 gig and my new 200 gig drives are SATA so it should make this process even easier. Thanks for your help. I'll post when I do the switch.

Flag
Permalink
This was helpful (0)
Back to Storage forum 6 total posts
Popular Forums
icon
Computer Newbies 10,686 discussions
icon
Computer Help 54,365 discussions
icon
Laptops 21,181 discussions
icon
Networking & Wireless 16,313 discussions
icon
Phones 17,137 discussions
icon
Security 31,287 discussions
icon
TVs & Home Theaters 22,101 discussions
icon
Windows 7 8,164 discussions
icon
Windows 10 2,657 discussions

REVIEW

A slim, stylish 2-in-1 with some graphics muscle

Asus packed a lot of value -- and discrete graphics -- into the slim ZenBook Flip 14, making it fine choice for more performance and portability in a two-in-one design.