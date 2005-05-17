Adding a new SATA hard drive - any tips?

It's an old trick. You would need to install the new drive by itself and do your clean windows installation. Once done, you put in the old drive and delete the Windows folder. You can then copy the Program Files folder to the new drive as well as other folders that have programs but are not under Program files. Your personal files such as in My Documents will also need to be copied over. Next, you still get to reinstall all of your applications and update them. This is because the files created by them in the Windows folders and sub-folders is gone as well as are their registry entries. There is no guarantee, however, that all will go smoothly. Good luck.
I have a home built PC with Windows XP home, 2.4gb processor, 1gb RAM, and an 80 gb SATA hard drive. My drive is full of video and pics so I bought a new 200gb SATA drive that I would like to make my primary C: drive and keep the old one just for storage. I have XP Professional disk that I want to install on the new drive. I would like to transfer some programs to the new drive but do a clean install of the operating system. First, any suggestions on software to help transfer the programs? Second, what steps should I take to install the new drive? Should I install it in the computer first, install XP pro on it, transfer the programs from the old one, and then wipe the old one clean and reformat it? Any steps I'm missing? Thanks in advance for the help!
Mike