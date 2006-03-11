xp
fx-60
2 stx of 1024 ocz
plextor dvd r
asus a8n mobo
raptor
and maxtor 250
I added a stick of ram i removed both sticks to get to the slot i needed. now windows does not auto launch. i changed the boot priority to try the CD and it worked and had all my stuff (shortcuts, settings...) how do i get windows to lauch on start up again.
