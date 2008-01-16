Added gas tax hike - Would u support it?

Bad idea.
A recent panel suggest adding more tax to the current taxes on gas. Supposedly to help build, rebuild and maintain current and new roads, bridges, etc. of the US.
Yeah right, once that money leaves our pockets I thought I'll see any greater improvement. Heck, what is happening to the current taxes now? Further, remember all that money for better FAA and air traffic improvements, a large hunk of it is still sitting waiting to be spend. Plus, if any building like the "bridge to nowhere" get approved, then what's the point. Off soapbox -----Willy
http://www.cnn.com/2008/POLITICS/01/15/transportation.safety.ap/index.html?eref=rss_topstories