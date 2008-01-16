Speakeasy forum

by Willy / January 16, 2008 6:38 AM PST

A recent panel suggest adding more tax to the current taxes on gas. Supposedly to help build, rebuild and maintain current and new roads, bridges, etc. of the US.

Yeah right, once that money leaves our pockets I thought I'll see any greater improvement. Heck, what is happening to the current taxes now? Further, remember all that money for better FAA and air traffic improvements, a large hunk of it is still sitting waiting to be spend. Plus, if any building like the "bridge to nowhere" get approved, then what's the point. Off soapbox -----Willy Silly

http://www.cnn.com/2008/POLITICS/01/15/transportation.safety.ap/index.html?eref=rss_topstories

You are posting a reply to: Added gas tax hike - Would u support it?
12 total posts
No
by EdH / January 16, 2008 6:44 AM PST

Bad idea.

It sometimes goes beyond that.
by Angeline Booher / January 16, 2008 7:10 AM PST

Our intra and inter structures are failing, both bridges and interstates.

Did you hear about the cause of the Minneapolis bridge collapse?

Design flaw!!!

http://www.latimes.com/news/nationworld/nation/la-na-bridge16jan16,0,6443570.story?coll=la-home-center.

Locally we've had piers under over passes less than 20 years old crumble, and newer roads fail. I suspect most of us have similar tales. I point the finger at contract letting issues.

Cost over runs are a joke. Sure, some can be expected, but most are obscene.

It all reverts back to lousy oversight and cronyism. And pssible kickbacks.

I don't have the answer.

I am willing to pay more to get more if I knew I would get more, and that it would not be just more going into somebody's pocket, or a reward for a vote.

Angeline
Speakeasy Moderator

Design flaw...
by J. Vega / January 16, 2008 7:33 AM PST

Speaking of design flaw, like some floodwalls placed on top of levees?

Dang trucks
by Willy / January 16, 2008 10:59 PM PST

Though I'm an FE engineer at times, I find it hard to understand other than costs what gets build. The "engineered" parts works but it simply can't over long periods of time. It used to be that a 25% safety measure was put in for projects. But now that's gone and/or less than that. Meaning, if a building was build to handle 150mph winds, it could really handle 181mph wind. That a bridge could put x-tons of weight but spread out, but not in one spot which sometimes confuse people. The stress and strain overtime is very telling. If massive parts could be used like the Brooklyn Bridge to say a new spanned bridge, I'll take the Brooklyn one every time. Look at the Roman aqueducts some are even being used today and the roads. Of course a road 8ft. think is hard to break down. Older RR trusses still remain but can't handle new traffic that's constant and "wider girth" and/or trucks thus replaced. As for taxes, I'll keep my pockets closed as long as possible.

I wish they'll ship more by RR than roads as trucks are the biggest breakers of roads than autos. adios -----Willy

I agree
by WOODS-HICK / January 16, 2008 11:44 PM PST
In reply to: Dang trucks

so much is built 'on the cheap'.

including labor salaries. as the rules have been relaxed injuries to the workers have escalated. a symptom of the 'throw away' society.

my feet are familiar with many of your examples and you are right on target.

you raised great points; especially adding 'time' to the equation.

(NT) No
by critic411 / January 16, 2008 7:11 AM PST
NO!!!!
by maggiea43 / January 16, 2008 7:24 AM PST

Absolutely Not....Maggie

" Duck Stamp"
by WOODS-HICK / January 16, 2008 7:58 AM PST

program. example of user based fees. could work for highway systems.

http://www.fws.gov/duckstamps/Info/Stamps/stampinfo.htm

there should not be an issue raising taxes for:

"National Defense Highway System"

http://www.globalsecurity.org/military/facility/ndhs.htm

USA companies should be the only ones to bid.

persons with false identification or illegals should not be enabled.

huge amounts of cash will flow to friends of administration and congress. always donate to all political parties if you want a slice.

Maybe ...
by Bill Osler / January 16, 2008 10:19 AM PST

I think the key is whether the funding would actually go to highway construction/maintenance.

We clearly need to work on infrastructure, and it makes sense that the people who use the infrastructure should be the ones to pay for it.

OTOH Congress doesn't have a good track record at actually spending special taxes on the projects used to justify the tax.

what a great idea
by James Denison / January 16, 2008 10:23 AM PST

Find something the price has increased on and kick it up even higher by adding new taxes on it. Why do we keep electing these idiots?

One problem with "ad hoc" taxes
by Steven Haninger / January 16, 2008 8:19 PM PST

They never end. There's always a new reason found to continue collecting them. This includes toll roads that were supposed to be free of extra charge after being paid for. As well, sales and "permissive taxes" designed to be temporary. There are government officials chomping at the bit for these to expire so they can replace them with another tax. Beware the promise of "No tax increase". It often means you just won't get the scheduled tax reduction. I guess politicians think we're stupid. Happy

