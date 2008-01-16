Added gas tax hike - Would u support it?

Though I'm an FE engineer at times, I find it hard to understand other than costs what gets build. The "engineered" parts works but it simply can't over long periods of time. It used to be that a 25% safety measure was put in for projects. But now that's gone and/or less than that. Meaning, if a building was build to handle 150mph winds, it could really handle 181mph wind. That a bridge could put x-tons of weight but spread out, but not in one spot which sometimes confuse people. The stress and strain overtime is very telling. If massive parts could be used like the Brooklyn Bridge to say a new spanned bridge, I'll take the Brooklyn one every time. Look at the Roman aqueducts some are even being used today and the roads. Of course a road 8ft. think is hard to break down. Older RR trusses still remain but can't handle new traffic that's constant and "wider girth" and/or trucks thus replaced. As for taxes, I'll keep my pockets closed as long as possible.



I wish they'll ship more by RR than roads as trucks are the biggest breakers of roads than autos. adios -----Willy